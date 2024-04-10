Home News Dr. Josh Axe on the best way to find your sense of purpose

Here are some simple yet probing questions that have far reaching, sometimes complicated answers. You know the type, the ones where you respond with, “that would take all afternoon to answer that one!”

Are you feeling stuck?

Do you want more out of life?

Do you sometimes feel lost, not in a geographic sense, but in an emotional, sometimes psychologically damaging way?

Perhaps you are just floating along in life, with high hopes but limited expectations. You want to be excited about each and every day but things start to go downhill for you after that first cup of coffee. Every day looks the same, and the nights, well, they can be trying on your soul.

Dr. Josh Axe believes that you can find your sense of purpose, and even better, you can fulfill your greatest potential.

“My hope is that people become who God designed them to be,” says Dr. Axe, who has the No. 1 most-visited natural health website (draxe.com) in the world. “Life is not about what you accomplish. Life is about who you become. You can experience a breakthrough. A breakthrough in your relationships, in your health, in your faith. I am confident you can find breakthroughs in any area of your life.”

In his latest book, Think This, Not That,” Dr. Axe reveals the top 12 mental barriers that can often place a restricting tether on your hopes and dreams. His goal is to show you how to become the best possible version of yourself that you can be.

Dr. Axe has firsthand experience with this as he reveals the ailment that ruined his health for months and how his mindset served as the best remedy for a full recovery.

“It actually was something that I wasn't expecting. I was diagnosed with a spinal infection,” shares Dr. Axe, who has 3.7 million social media followers, as well as 2.2 million YouTube subscribers. “The best case scenario is that you're going to live with pain the rest of your life. The worst case scenario is you're gonna be permanently disabled. These are not words you want to hear. But I really believe that my mindset was the most important part of healing. A lot of people don't recognize that. So in the book, I go through really how to awaken a healing mindset and how it impacts every area of your life.”

Dr. Axe joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to discuss how to be mentally and physically strong and how to best overcome the vices that hold you back. Listen as he shares some best practices on how to find and develop a more meaningful life.