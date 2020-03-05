After viral proposal, youth pastor marries high school sweetheart on ABC’s ‘Strahan, Sara & Keke’

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A youth pastor from North Carolina who proposed to his high school sweetheart in a now viral "Family Feud" style event last December topped off his love for her last Friday with a wedding on ABC’s "Strahan, Sara & Keke" show.

“Eight long years ago, I found my best friend and you taught me what true love is. A life of listening, learning and laughing, and I vow to love you through every life lesson. I vow to overcome personal obstacles and open doors to limitless opportunities for us. I vow to pray for you before myself with a vision of virtuous prosperity,” Joshua Powell, youth pastor at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church in Riegelwood, told his bride, Kiana, on the “Our big fast TV wedding” segment of the show.

“You smile soothes my worries, your heart loves me through my mistakes. And I know I can trust you with my whole heart. You are my dream come true and my prayers answered. These eight years have shown me that our love can withstand all things,” Kiana said in her vows to Joshua.

Kiana is set to graduate in December from Duke University while Joshua will graduate from North Carolina A&T, according to the Bladen Journal.

The couple met at Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, where they have been together since the end of their freshman year, the Journal said. After Joshua’s proposal, which went viral on Facebook and has been viewed more than 3 million times, the couple appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to discuss the event.

The producers later asked if they wanted to get married on the show and the couple agreed.

“They said, let’s make a surprise for Kiana and get married on the show,” Joshua told the Journal. “I said ‘yes’ and everyone there was great in helping and showing me what to do for it. All I wanted was for it to be special for Kiana. As long as it was special for her I was OK with anything.”

After the couple got married on Friday, they were surprised again with a honeymoon to Hawaii which left Joshua visibly overwhelmed on the show.

“I had been the one doing the surprises all week so I was like, are you serious, is this a joke? Where is Ashton Kutcher?,” Joshua said of his shock. “I was completely speechless and we’re so grateful to them and hopefully we’ll be able to take the trip very soon.”

And as they settle into married life, Joshua said so far things still feel the same.

“We’ve been together eight years,” he said. “The only thing that’s really different is the spiritual aspect and that I was able to give my vows in front of God. This has been incredible because she is my best friend and the love of my life.”