Home News AI Bible shorts envision life with iPhone

With a flood of videos across social media, some of the Bible’s most familiar figures and stories are finding a new audience with Gen Z in the form of AI-generated video clips.

From short sermon clips to animated tales, AI Bible and other TikTok accounts are going viral for their shareable snippets of classic Bible stories, engaging viewers of all ages with lifelike, compelling visuals. With biblical figures like Moses and Peter depicted as modern-day influencers, the videos combine AI-generated visuals with Christian music and themes that they hope resonate deeply with young audiences.

Curious about what’s trending? Here are four must-see clips making waves right now.