Ala. suspends license of abortionist who bragged about cutting preborn babies’ vocal cords

An abortionist who once bragged about cutting babies’ vocal cords during abortions had her medical license temporarily suspended by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners for lying on her application.

Leah Torres became the medical at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa following the retirement of abortionist Louis Payne, 82, amid an investigation into the May 7 death of one of his patients, according to the pro-life group Operation Rescue.

Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners said in an order and letter dated Aug. 20 that Torres “committed fraud" for not reporting that a medical malpractice action had been filed against her, failing to notify the board that her hospital admitting privileges had been revoked, and not admitting that she suffered from "a mental, emotional, nervous, or behavioral disorder or condition."

The board also said Torres submitted "false, misleading, or untruthful

information" to the board and "committed unprofessional conduct" by making public statements about the "practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty,

diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity."

Torres gained notoriety in 2018 after she posted a comment on Twitter that many found offensive and shocking. At the time, she was an abortionist working at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the now-deleted tweet, Torres responded to an inquiry from a pro-life Twitter user who asked: “Do you hear their heartbeats when you lay down at night? Do you hear their screams?”

“No,” Torres replied. “You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx.”

Later that year, Torres came under fire for another tweet, where she asserted that “God performs way more abortions than I do.”

God performs way more abortions than I do, so there’s that. https://t.co/mdTPnob8E5 — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) December 29, 2018

Torres had been working at the Tuscaloosa clinic under a temporary license while she waited for the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners to approve her application for a certificate of qualification, which was denied.

A week after the board denied Torres' application for a certificate of qualification, she had her license suspended and was “ordered to immediately cease and desist from the practice of medicine in the State of Alabama.”

In its order, the Medical License Commission of Alabama explained that “the Board presently has evidence in its possession that the continuance in practice of LEAH N. TORRES, M.D. may constitute an immediate danger to her patients and/or the public.”

A hearing is scheduled to take place on Dec. 21, where the board will make its case in front of the commission and Torres will have the opportunity to answer for the concerns raised in the complaint filed against her.

Just three weeks before her license was suspended, the far-left website Rewire, which advocates for abortion and legalizing prostitution, touted Torres as “the doctor helping transform abortion care in Alabama."

The site added, “With Dr. Leah Torres as its new medical director, West Alabama Women’s Center will expand its services in a state hostile to abortion rights.”

According to the Alabama Center for Health Statistics, the West Alabama Women’s Center performed 3,371 abortions in 2018, more than half of the 6,484 performed statewide that year.

Lila Rose, president of the pro-life group Live Action, took to Twitter to express support for the suspension of Torres’ license. “Abortionists do not practice medicine. Torres murdered thousands of infants,” Rose proclaimed. “Every state in America should suspend ALL abortionist licenses & refuse to allow the slaughter to continue.”