Home News American hostage slain by Hamas remembered as 'warm, optimistic and caring': 'A person of great values'

An American-Israeli citizen previously thought to be alive and held hostage in Gaza who was actually killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks is being remembered for his "caring" and warm heart as well as his "deep sense of mission."

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated on social media that 21-year-old Omer Maxim Neutra "fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7." Neutra's body remains held by Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.

"The story of Omar's life and dedication represent the good and strong in our nation," Katz wrote. "A fighter who stood bravely in the battle for tank number 3 and sacrificed his life for the security of the State of Israel against the worst of our enemies. To the Nautra family and to all the families of the abductees, I would like to say on behalf of the State of Israel — the return of the abductees is our most important mission and we will do everything to fulfill it."

Born in Long Island, New York, Neutra was serving as a tank commander in the IDF on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, including civilians, which sparked Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Nir Oz, located in southern Israel near the Gaza border, was one of the areas most severely impacted by the violence, with numerous residents either killed or abducted.

His parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, have been actively raising awareness about his plight and that of the rest of the captives.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described Neutra as a passionate sports enthusiast who enjoyed soccer, basketball and volleyball. He served as the captain of his school's sports teams.

"Family and friends described him as a warm, optimistic, and caring individual who 'lights up the room the moment he enters,'" the group said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden also responded to the news of Neutra's death.

In a statement on Monday, he said, "Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra." The president discussed the emotional meeting he had shared with Neutra's parents at the White House, where they conveyed the "pain no parent should ever know."

"During this dark hour — as our nation joins Omer's parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss — we pray to find strength and resilience. And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Neutra as "a person of great values, rich in talents, and a Zionist in every fiber of his being."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed sorrow upon hearing the news, describing it as "devastating." Herzog noted that Neutra made a deliberate decision to leave the United States to enlist in the IDF and "stand in the defense of our people."

In an interview with CNN last week, Neutra's parents, Ronen and Orna, described their anguish while waiting for updates on their son. With the conflict expanding from Gaza to Lebanon, they expressed concern about divided global attention.

"We have seen that attention both in Israel and around the world was taken from the war in Gaza to the war in Lebanon in the last four or five months, and that was a concern to us," Ronen Neutra said.

He also expressed disappointment that the ceasefire did not lead to a hostage deal, calling it a "missed opportunity."

The last time his parents spoke to him, Neutra told them that he anticipated that he would have a quiet weekend, The Associated Press reported last December.

Neutra was among seven American citizens captured by Hamas during the conflict. Four of those hostages, including Neutra, have since been confirmed dead.

On Saturday, Hamas released a video showing Edan Alexander, another Israeli-American hostage still held in Gaza. The video shows Alexander pleading for his release after more than 420 days of captivity.

Alexander's mother, Yael, spoke at a rally in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square" over the weekend, recounting how Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had called her after the video's release, offering assurances regarding efforts to free her son. "My Edan, my love, we miss you so much," she said during her speech, according to CNN.

Israeli authorities believe Hamas is currently holding 101 hostages in Gaza, with 97 of them taken during the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and four others kidnapped previously. The hostages include 13 women and two children under the age of five, and Israel has so far confirmed that at least 37 of those held have died.