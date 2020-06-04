Amy Grant has heart surgery for condition she’s had since birth

World-renowned contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant underwent heart surgery this week, according to the singer’s representative who asked her followers to pray.

"With all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition," reads a message from 'Team Amy’ on her Facebook page Wednesday.

The surgery reportedly went well according to her publicist, Velvet Kelm. ABC News reported that Grant's doctor declared that the surgery “couldn't have gone better.”

Partial anomalous pulmonary venous return is a birth defect of the heart according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The heart defect causes some of the veins that bring blood back from the lungs not to connect to the left atrium like usual. Instead, the veins go into the heart by way of an abnormal (anomalous) connection.

Grant first disclosed that she had this condition in February. She said her doctor had just discovered the condition at age 59, although she’s had it since birth.

"As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth," Grant wrote at the top of the year. "The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart."

Grant's family has a history of heart disease. Her father, Dr. Burton Grant, died in 2018 and her mother, Gloria Dean Napier Grant, died in 2011.