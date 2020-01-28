Andy Stanley talks politics ahead of 2020 election; 4 interesting takeaways

North Point Community Church Senior Pastor Andy Stanley recently preached a sermon series centered on how Christians should handle politics and political differences, in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

“I have found it very difficult to stay away from the topic of religion in church,” explained Stanley during the first part of the series. “But I have found it very easy to stay away from the topic of politics in church.”

Stanley noted that he felt obligated to preach on this issue in part because his church was becoming “more and more diverse” and thus was “set up to be divided because of what we’re about to experience within the next few months.”

“Nothing divides like politics because nothing divides like fear,” said Stanley, recalling concerns he heard right after the 2016 presidential election.

Titled “Talking Points: The Perfect Blend of Politics & Religion,” the three-part sermon series was preached over the course of three Sundays in January.

Here are four important points made during Stanley’s sermon series on how American Christians should handle political differences during the 2020 election season.