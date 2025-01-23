Home News Antioch High School shooter involved in cafeteria murder-suicide was ROTC cadet

The teenager who fatally shot one student and injured another before taking his own life inside the cafeteria of Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday has been identified by authorities as Solomon Henderson, a Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadet who appears to have left behind a dark manifesto explaining his motives.

"We were in ROTC together, this year too and he was always top of the class always doing his work," an unidentified student told WKRN. "To know that he did stuff about that, and he planned to do it, you just don't know how anyone really is."

Located some 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, Antioch High School was placed under lockdown Wednesday after 17-year-old Henderson opened fire in the school's cafeteria. He killed a female student, identified as 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante, and injured a male student in the arm.

Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department said that Henderson traveled to the high school on the school bus and then retrieved a pistol from the restroom before launching his attack in the cafeteria. When he was done, Henderson fatally shot himself in the head. Drake said Henderson may have had one "prior incident" at the school, but he wasn't certain of the details.

In a statement shared on X, Kick, a video livestreaming service where the shooting was partially streamed, officials said they quickly removed the recording of the event and are now working with law enforcement.

"On January 22, an attack occurred in Nashville, Tennessee, and was partially livestreamed. We extend our thoughts to everyone impacted by this event. KICK rapidly banned the account and removed the video," the company said. "Violence has no place on KICK. We are actively working with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to support their investigation."

Authorities are investigating online materials believed to have been posted by Henderson, including an alleged manifesto uploaded to his Instagram account prior to the shooting, which contained a FAQ-style section detailing his motives. It included statements such as "For your enjoyment" and references to race, culture, and sexuality.

"Homicide Unit detectives along with their law enforcement partners in the MNPD and federal/state agencies are examining very concerning on-line writings and social media posts connected to 17-year-old Solomon Henderson as they work to establish the motive behind Henderson's gunfire this morning in Antioch High School's cafeteria," the MNPD said in a news release.

Investigators suggested that the two students struck during Henderson's attack could have been random victims as "the investigation to this point has not established a connection between Henderson and the two shooting victims."

They further noted that two school resource officers who were assigned to Antioch High School were in another part of the building when the shooting started and got to the scene "just after Henderson killed himself."

"On behalf of this entire police department, I extend our deep condolences to Antioch High students, parents, and staff," Drake said. "Our officers and counselors will work to be part of the healing process in the days and weeks ahead."

Still, Yvelle Walden, another Antioch High School student who knew Henderson, told Fox17 that she could not reconcile Henderson's alleged actions with the person she knew him to be.

"He was a sweet boy," Walden said. "He really didn't cause any problems. He came to class on time. He did his work quietly and would mind his business."