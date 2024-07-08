Home News As 2024 election grows increasingly unpredictable, journalist warns Christians must ‘awaken’

The 2024 election is shaping up to be the most consequential and unusual political showdown in at least a generation, with historic elements emerging on a near-daily basis.

Even before the fallout over the most recent debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, 2024 was being called the biggest election year in history — and with good reason.

Seven of the world's 10 most populous countries, including the United States, are slated to hold national elections throughout the year. But it’s the Biden-Trump battle that is capturing the most attention across the nation and globe.

With so many eyes on the American political landscape, Christian Post reporter Ian Giatti is launching a new investigative podcast aimed at exploring the electoral landscape through conversations with top Evangelical voices from across the political spectrum.

“Politics in the Pews,” launching July 12 across podcast platforms (subscribe here), will investigate the history and influence of the Evangelical movement in American politics, where churches and Christian leaders stand — and more.

“We want to really focus our audience and Christians at large in America to start thinking about the significance of this election,” Giatti said, adding that he wants to “get Christians engaged and involved” in exploring why this election truly matters.

The “Politics in the Pews” host noted an undeniable reality: that this “unusual election” could get “even more unusual as we go forward,” which is why he’s hinging his investigative podcast on key ideas and discussions surrounding the campaign and election.

“[We want to take] a look at where we've been as a country and as the Church,” Giatti said. “The history of the religious right movement, for example, the Moral Majority, how Evangelicals have influenced politics over the last half-century.”

Additionally, the show aims to explore why the election matters, what’s at stake, and why Christians should pay close attention. Ultimately, Giatti wants to motivate people to head to the ballot box in November.

“[We want to] make sure Christians understand — please, please go out and vote, regardless of what you may think about election integrity, regardless of what you may think about all that's going on,” he said. “Go and carry out our civic duty.”

But that’s not all; Giatti also wants to “awaken people to the time that we're living in.”

“The country is undergoing a lot of changes right now,” he said. “And I think we all feel it, we all sense it, and it will continue to do so regardless of the outcome of the election.”

Giatti continued, “I think we, as the Body of Christ, need to start thinking practically. … I think we need to start understanding what it looks like to apply what we learned through the Word and in fellowship and take it into the world and into the culture.”

In addition to the podcast launching July 12, a special, in-person “Politics in the Pews” event will take place on Aug. 27 at Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas, (tickets are on sale here). This event will help round out the podcast conversation while also digging deeper into some relevant and pertinent electoral subject matter.

This special event will include panels that explore Evangelicals' history as a movement, Trump’s impact, and what a second Trump administration could look like. One panel will even discuss “Christian nationalism,” a term increasingly used in secular and faith-based circles.

“[This will be a] discussion around what it is, what it isn't, how it's being used to bludgeon and silence the Church versus concerns within the Church about what it may be and how it may look,” Giatti said.

Find out more about the in-person event here. And be sure to subscribe to “Politics in the Pews” before the podcast launches July 12: