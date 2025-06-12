Home News Asian Evangelical leadership forum opens in Seoul with renewed call for discipleship

With a clear and urgent call to renew commitment to discipleship amid a rapidly changing global landscape, the Asia Evangelical Leadership Forum (AELF) officially opened Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea.

Organized by the Asia Evangelical Alliance (AEA), the three-day gathering brought together approximately 100 Evangelical leaders from over 20 countries across Asia for prayer, strategy, and collaboration under the theme: “Disciple or Die 2.0.”

Hosted at the Antioch Center, the June 11–13 event is a sequel to previous AEA gatherings and represents a continuation of what organizers describe as a “discipleship journey” initiated in 2019.

AEA General Secretary Dr. Bambang Budijanto delivered the opening address, tracing the theological, spiritual and strategic trajectory that has shaped the alliance’s vision for evangelism and mission over the past six years.

“This is not just a listening conference — it is a working gathering,” Budijanto told delegates in his opening remarks. “God has brought each of you here for a reason. You are not just observers. You are participants in shaping what’s next.”

The forum aims to produce actionable strategies to accelerate the fulfillment of the Great Commission across Asia, particularly by deepening commitment to discipleship. From the outset, the event was framed not as a routine conference but as a moment of spiritual recalibration and collaborative discernment.

“We begin tonight by praying: ‘Show me Your glory,’” Budijanto said, referencing Exodus 33:18. “It’s a call for renewed longing — not just ministry business, but hearts that yearn again to see God’s glory manifest in our lives and our churches.”

Budijanto outlined the development of AEA’s emphasis on discipleship, which began in earnest during preparations for the 2019 World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) General Assembly. At that time, Asian leaders were asked to shape the agenda and sought God’s direction through prayer.

“What emerged,” said Budijanto, “was the conviction that the Holy Spirit was calling us back to the final words of Jesus: ‘Make disciples of all nations.’ That moment launched a commitment we called the ‘Decade of Discipleship,’ beginning in 2020.”

In 2020, the AEA held its first online General Assembly during the pandemic, where the theme focused on “Church in the New Landscape.” Leaders acknowledged that COVID-19 had accelerated an already-emerging shift in how churches and missions operated.

Quoting Isaiah 43:19 — “See, I am doing a new thing” — Budijanto emphasized that leaders at the time recognized the need for new models and mindsets to match new realities.

“The way we did church and missions last century cannot carry us into this century,” he said.

This reflection led to the establishment of seven task forces in the lead-up to AEA’s 40th anniversary in 2023, each tasked with discerning what God is doing in Asia today. At that anniversary gathering, leaders focused on the idea that this “new landscape” is one “we have never been to before,” echoing Joshua 3:4.

In 2024, the AEA General Assembly convened in Mongolia, where the number of strategic task forces was narrowed from seven to four. Budijanto said the meeting yielded a renewed sense of urgency.

“We committed to explore everything that can help us accelerate the Great Commission — not just modest growth, but significant breakthrough," he said.

That trajectory continues in Seoul this week, with leaders revisiting those four strategic thrusts and seeking alignment around them through prayer and dialogue.

Budijanto acknowledged that Christian mission movements, like the modern era inaugurated by William Carey, may have reached a turning point. “Every season God creates new movements,” he said. “But we can’t see what’s ahead if we keep looking behind. The challenge is to stop feeding the old model and begin discerning what God is birthing now.”

The forum is structured around three key prayers, each guiding a day of the gathering.

The first day centers on the prayer, “Show me Your glory” (Exodus 33:18), calling participants to personal and corporate spiritual renewal and a renewed longing for God’s presence. This sets a reflective and worshipful tone for the days ahead.

On the second day, the focus turns to strategy with the prayer, “Show us Your way” (Exodus 33:13), as leaders seek direction for navigating the unfamiliar mission landscape of Asia. Sessions throughout the day address innovation, collaboration, and the development of new models of discipleship relevant to today’s challenges.

The third day is anchored in the prayer, “Show us Your hand” (Exodus 33:16), as participants reflect on God’s activity across various national contexts.

Testimonies of growth, transformation and effective discipleship movements will be shared, highlighting where God is already at work. The forum concludes with a commitment to ongoing collaboration, uniting leaders around a shared vision for advancing discipleship across Asia over the next decade.

“This isn’t just a plan for AEA — it’s a journey we must walk together,” said Budijanto. “The task ahead is too great to go alone.”

The ultimate goal of AELF 2025 is to align leaders around a 10-year vision for catalyzing discipleship movements across the region. Over the next two days, participants will engage in strategy sessions to identify actionable steps and share insights from their respective contexts.

Budijanto ended his speech with an appeal for unity and expectation: “Let us approach this not as a routine event but as a sacred moment. God wants to do more than we can imagine — but we must come with open hands, open hearts, and the willingness to walk together.”

The Asia Evangelical Leadership Forum will conclude on Friday evening, June 13, with a commitment ceremony and final prayer session titled “Show us Your life,” symbolizing the launch of a new season of collaborative mission across Asia.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.