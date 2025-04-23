Home News Aspiring preacher continues run on 'American Idol;' other Christian contestant eliminated

A teenager who aspires to become a preacher has advanced to the next round of the popular TV singing contest "American Idol," while another Christian singer saw his time on the show end.

Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher who received a coveted platinum ticket during his audition last month, has made it into the Top 14 on season 23 of "American Idol."

A post on the official Instagram page of "American Idol" identifies Hill as one of the 14 contestants advancing to the next round. During the most recent episode of the TV show, which aired Monday, Hill performed the song "Stand" by gospel singer Donnie McClurkin.

During his audition last month, Hill detailed how he finished high school early to "go forth with my gift and do what God has called and chosen me to do."

The judges, who were impressed with his performance of "I Need Your Glory" by Earnest Pugh, gave him a platinum ticket rather than the traditional golden ticket awarded to auditioners deemed worthy of advancement in the competition.

Only three platinum tickets are awarded per season. Contestants who receive it get to bypass the next round of the competition.

Hill, who continues to advance in the competition now that the American people decide the fate of the contestants by voting for their preferred singer, has more recently impressed the judges with performances of "Never Would Have Made It" by Marvin Sapp and "Glory to Glory to Glory" by Fred Hammond and Radical for Christ.

During a three-hour Easter special where members of the Top 20 performed worship songs, Hill offered his take on "Better Days" by gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson.

Another contestant who has not hesitated to talk about his faith and incorporate it into his music did not have the same luck as Hill.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Baylee Littrell announced that his "American Idol" journey has come to an end. Littrell expressed gratitude for "all that supported me this season." His post included an emoji of praying hands. He concluded by declaring, "I love you all."

Littrell, son of Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys, performed an original song titled "Hey Jesus" during the "Hollywood Week" stage of the competition. Littrell wrote the song during what he described as a "pretty tough time" in his life, following the death of his grandmother. The young singer acknowledged that he had "pushed away faith" following her death and credited the song with helping him rediscover his faith.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the next episode of "American Idol" is slated to air Sunday. The number of contestants is expected to winnow further as the weeks go by, with more contestants facing elimination as the last singer standing will receive the coveted title of "American Idol."