Home News 'American Idol' judge praises aspiring preacher contestant's ability to 'interpret the word'

An aspiring preacher competing to win the coveted title of “American Idol” was praised for his ability to “interpret the word” and “have church on the beach” in the form of a gospel song following his latest performance on the show.

On Monday’s episode of the reality TV singing competition “American Idol,” contestants performed at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

Canaan Hill, a 17-year-old who has not hesitated to highlight his Christian faith throughout the competition, sang the gospel song “Glory to Glory to Glory” by Fred Hammond and Radical for Christ in his beachfront performance.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Following Hill’s performance, judge Luke Bryan praised his ability to “be on the beach and have church on the beach,” which he described as “pretty amazing.” Judge Lionel Richie offered a similar analysis, telling Hill, “I just love it when you just interpret the word.”

“On top of that, I cannot wait to hear you when you start interpreting other songs outside of the Church,” Richie added. “I know you’ve got the ability to navigate your own sound within those songs.”

Monday’s episode was one of two to feature performances by the top 24 contestants. The next episode of the reality TV show, scheduled to air on Easter Sunday, is a three-hour special titled “Songs of Faith.” It will feature the top 20 contestants performing gospel songs and performances from noted Christian artists, including CeCe Winans, Brandon Lake and the gospel quartet The Brown Four.

From there, the number of contestants is expected to decrease to 14. The following episode of “American Idol,” scheduled to air Monday, is titled “Top 14 Reveal.”

Hill’s run on “American Idol” began with the judges awarding him a coveted “platinum ticket” during his audition, which aired on March 30. The ticket is awarded to only three contestants and enables them to bypass the next round of the competition. Hill’s audition featured a performance of the gospel song “I Need Your Glory” by Earnest Pugh. The singer detailed how he graduated high school early so he could “go forth with my gift and do what God has called me and chosen me to do.”

Hill’s performance during the “Showstoppers Round” of the competition invited additional praise from the judges and the studio audience alike as he sang “Never Would Have Made It” by Marvin Sapp. Hill elaborated on his faith, recalling how he was a “churchy kid” growing up who began singing at the age of 6 or 7.

“My mother’s camera roll is full of pictures and videos of me on the pulpit singing and preaching,” Hill explained.

In addition to Hill, outspoken Christian Bailee Littrell remains in the competition and hopes to secure a spot in the top 20. Littrell, the son of Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys, sang an original piece titled “Hey Jesus” during his audition. He credited the song with helping him rediscover his Christian faith, which he had “pushed away” following the death of his grandmother.