Home News ASU football player shares faith journey, meaning behind 'Jesus Won' T-shirt

A college football player told reporters he was “diving into my faith completely” as he reflected on the connection between his faith and athletic success.

During a press conference following his team’s 26-22 victory against Texas Tech University on Saturday, Arizona State University football player Jordyn Tyson wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Jesus Won.” During his remarks, he described the Bible as the “instructions to life.”

“As much as I get into the Word and learn the Word, it kind of just elevates my life in every way possible,” he added.

Tyson told reporters he was “just diving into my faith completely,” and said other members of the team were joining him in studying Scripture. “It’s everything to us.”

Noting how people pray to God before they get on the field, Tyson asked, “Off the field, why wouldn’t you praise Him as well?”

“My faith is everything. I feel like it’s the reason why I took that next step this summer season. I feel like it’s the reason why I’m more locked in during the week,” he added.

Tyson also credited his embrace of the Bible with helping him with “day-to-day decision making.” The athlete also talked about his faith when responding to a reporter who asked, “What has your faith meant to you this year, especially in high-pressure situations like this?”

Tyson’s remarks about his faith come less than two weeks after his appearance on “The Walk” podcast, where he discussed his faith journey while wearing another T-shirt featuring the words “Jesus Won.” During that interview, he shared that, as a child, he attended church occasionally.

“When I was real little, probably 8 or 9 years old, we [were] probably going every Sunday,” he said. Tyson acknowledged that his family “stopped for probably like four or five years,” lamenting that when he was younger, “I was never really into the Word; I didn’t know nothing about the Word.”

Tyson also credited his college football career at ASU with reviving his faith. “I met guys on the team going to [the Fellowship of Christian Athletes],” he explained.

After noticing the strong faith of many of his teammates at ASU, Tyson was baptized this past March. “It just felt right,” he declared. “That’s what I truly wanted to do. I feel like my identity’s not a football player, my identity’s in Christ.”

Tyson explained that he's been “obedient” and “disciplined” following his baptism. “I feel like He’s (Jesus) everything to me, to be honest. “I feel like He’s changed my ways and my life in miraculous ways. I don’t know where I’d be without Him.”

“I truly think jumping into my faith was the best decision of my life,” he asserted. “I didn’t realize Jesus really had his hand on me my whole life.”

Tyson lamented that prior to embracing the Christian faith, he was “so lost in things of the world. Jesus had his hands on me the whole time and I was just so naive to it; I just didn’t realize.”

Tyson also discussed the meaning of the message on his T-shirt: “Jesus won." "Man, He paid the price on the cross. He won for us.”

Reflecting on the injuries he has sustained throughout his career, Tyson remarked, “I feel like God truly put all these trials and tribulations in my life to better me, and He talks about that all throughout the Bible of trials of maturity.”

The podcast concluded with Tyson insisting that “I didn’t give Him credit early enough that He … gave me this talent” and reflected on how Jesus “really blessed me with a lot” including “the ability to lead people the right way.”