ATF investigating fire at Tenn. church with historic ties to Civil Rights Movement

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating a fire that devastated a Tennessee church that had been involved in the Civil Rights Movement.

The Clayborn Temple Church of Memphis, a closed down church that was in the process of undergoing a $6 million renovation project, suffered a severe fire earlier this week.

"Despite our best efforts, as you can see, it has sustained significant damage," Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat told Fox 13 Memphis. "The fire is under control at this point but we still have hot spots, so firefighters will be working throughout the day."

In a statement emailed to The Christian Post on Tuesday, an ATF spokesperson confirmed that the federal law enforcement agency was investigating the fire but added that they “cannot comment on the specifics of ongoing investigations.”

The spokesperson added that the ATF is “the only federal agency responsible for enforcing federal arson statutes” and “maintains a cadre of experts in the fire investigation field.”

“ATF routinely investigates place of worship fires to determine if there has been a violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act of 1996,” the spokesperson told CP.

“The statute prohibits intentionally defacing, damaging, or destroying religious real property (or attempting to do so) because of the race, color, or ethnic characteristics of any individual associated with such property.”

Founded in 1892 as Second Presbyterian Church, Clayborn Temple was prominently involved in Civil Rights activism during the 1960s. For example, Memphis sanitation workers on strike gathered there in 1968 and would march daily from the sanctuary to city hall.

The strikers' famous "I AM A MAN" signs were printed in the basement and the property presently includes a display of that phrase in large letters. The church itself closed in 1999.

Anasa Troutman, founder and executive director of the group Historic Clayborn, said in an emailed statement to CP that the fire was “a devastating loss” for the community.

“For decades, Clayborn and the iconic I AM A MAN signs born in its basement have stood as an international beacon of resilience, faith, and the work to build beloved communities. It is a living testament of our past sacrifices and our future hope,” Troutman stated.

“Clayborn’s true spirit was never in the walls alone. It lives in us. Even as we mourn, we must remember: resilience is our birthright, but so is the space to grieve. Our ancestors endured, grieved, rebuilt, and transcended unimaginable losses. We will do the same.”

Troutman said they are “still committed to her restoration” and that the “spirit of Clayborn is stronger than any fire.” She's asking supporters for “your prayers, your support, and your belief in the enduring power of this place.”

“This is not the end, but a call to remember who we are, and to build again with faith, courage and abundant love,” she added.