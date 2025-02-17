Home News Australia to hear free speech case involving Musk’s X, Billboard Chris

Australia will hear a free speech case involving Elon Musk’s social media platform X and a Canadian father known as “Billboard” Chris after his online post led to a government-ordered content removal. The case, scheduled in Melbourne next month, tests the limits of free speech in the country.

Chris Elston, who's known by many as "Billboard" Chris, is a father of two who's pursuing legal action with the support of the advocacy group ADF International and the Australian Human Rights Law Alliance, claiming that his right to communicate his personal views peacefully has been infringed upon by the removal order.

The case will evaluate whether the government’s decision to enforce content removal restricts lawful expression on social media platforms, said ADF International.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

On Feb. 28, 2024, Elston shared a Daily Mail article, titled “Kinky secrets of a UN trans expert REVEALED,” via X that examined the qualifications of Australian transgender activist Teddy Cook who was being considered for a position on a World Health Organization expert panel. The article questioned whether the activist was suitable for the global advisory role.

Chris’ post expressed his concern about the influence of gender ideology on the well-being of children and called for open discussion of the issues involved.

Following the post, Cook raised concerns with Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, prompting an investigation into the shared content. The eSafety Commissioner directed X to remove the post after reviewing the complaint.

“No child has ever been born in the wrong body,” Chris was quoted as saying in the statement by ADF International. “As a father, I have grave concerns about the impact of harmful gender ideology on our children’s wellbeing.”

He added, “This reality is being increasingly recognized around the world, with government after government ordering a review into the use of toxic puberty blockers. This is a serious issue with real world implications for families across the globe and we need to be able to discuss it.”

Initially, the platform resisted the request but complied later by geo-blocking the material in Australia when faced with a formal removal order. The incident set off a chain of legal actions that have now escalated into a court case, scheduled during the week beginning March 31.

Both X and Billboard Chris maintain that the removal of the post violates the right to express opinions, even when those opinions question established practices or the credentials of public figures.

“This significant legal showdown with Australian authorities represents a litmus test for free speech in a world seeing increasing push back against global censorship,” said Robert Clarke, director of Advocacy for ADF International, who is serving as part of Billboard Chris’ legal team.

The legal proceedings come at a time when Australia is under scrutiny for its handling of debates related to so-called "gender-affirming care." The government has been reviewing practices involving body-deforming procedures performed on children, including the use of puberty blockers, and has attracted criticism.