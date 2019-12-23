Baltimore Ravens quarterback says 'the Lord' is No. 1 and keeps him humble

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says the Lord keeps him humble despite all of his recent success.

Jackson was responding to questions during a press conference, Wednesday and while receiving praise for being one of 2019’s breakout NFL stars he was asked what keeps him humble.

He responded directly, “The Lord.”

“I give Him all His praise. The glory, the honor,” Jackson continued. “I could have been doing anything, you know? It’s crazy. I’ve been talking to Him about it, just saying ‘I appreciate you. I thank you.'”

The athlete who is on heels of being selected for the Pro Bowl went on to say “when you feel like you’re bigger than the Lord? That’s when all that success dies. It goes away. You have to let Him know He’s the reason you’re having that much success.”

“Just gotta keep going,” Jackson maintained. “And let the Lord know He’s number one.”

Representatives from the Archdiocese of Baltimore recently took one of Jackson Ravens jersey’s to Pope Francis during a visit to Rome during the holidays. The jersey displayed the name "Francis" on the back with Jackson’s number, 8, and was autographed by the quarterback and coach John Harbaugh.

#Blessed.



@archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh! pic.twitter.com/sqgrDqursX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2019

“It’s great,” Harbaugh told ESPN earlier this month. “Baltimore is the home of the Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church. It first started here in the New World, here in Baltimore. So, it’s an honor to have Pope Francis here, obviously, especially as a Catholic. I appreciate that. And it’s kind of neat.”