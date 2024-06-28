Home News Baptist evangelist tied down with ropes, killed by Muslim extremists in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya — An evangelist who had received death threats from Muslim extremists was killed after leading Muslims and others to Christ in eastern Uganda, sources said.

The body of evangelist Richard Malinga was found in the evening at Kayete Swamp in Akisim A village, Butebo District after he had texted his pastor that he was surrounded by Muslims, sources said. He was 36.

A Baptist church in Pallisa District had sent him to visit homes and share the Gospel, his pastor said. He left his hometown in Pallisa District the morning of June 17 to share about Christ in Butebo District. Several people put their faith in Christ, including some radical Muslims, said his church’s senior pastor.

“The evening of June 17, I received a short message from Malinga of being surrounded by the Muslims,” said the pastor, whose name is withheld for security reasons. “I wrote back to him several times, but there was no response.”

Malinga had been receiving threatening messages from Muslim extremists in Budaka, Kadama, Butebo and Pallisa, the pastor said.

An area resident found Malinga’s body.

“I heard a loud wailing at around 7:30 p.m. on the main road between Butebo and Alodot village near Kayete Swamp in Akisim A village situated in Butebo District,” said the resident on condition of anonymity. “We dashed to the scene and found the victim in a pool of blood. We found the victim dead and tied with ropes.”

Searching for his identity, he and others found Malinga’s phone and messages from the pastor, whom they then called. The pastor called police in Butebo District, who arrived at the scene with the resident and took Malinga’s body to a Butebo District mortuary.

Police began a manhunt the next day.

“We, as a church, are very saddened for losing our active, devoted and committed evangelist who won many people, including Muslims, to Christianity,” the pastor said.

Police have opened a murder case, file No. CRB 178/2024.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12% of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

Originally published at Morning Star News