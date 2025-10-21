Home News Baptist Zionist group says ‘no need for another Palestinian state’, calls for Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria

The Baptist Zionist Public Affairs Committee (BZPAC) criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace agreement, saying it “risks repeating the failures of the past” in a statement issued earlier this month.

“BZPAC honors the sincere intentions behind efforts to secure Israel and stabilize the Middle East. We commend contributions that have strengthened Israel’s sovereignty,” the organization said in a statement released on social media. “Yet we must speak plainly: the U.S. 21-point peace framework risks repeating the failures of the past and undermines God’s covenant with His people.”

BZPAC claims to represent over 20,000 Baptist churches and around 15 million supporters in the United States.

The organization's executive director, Dr. Doug Thompson, presented a copy of the statement to the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

In its statement, the organization also called for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, after President Trump said that the U.S. would not support a declaration of Israeli sovereignty in the disputed territories.

In a section titled, “Why a Two-State ‘Solution’ is No Solution,” BZPAC states that there is “no need for another Palestinian state. Jordan is already majority Palestinian." Later in the statement, the organization claims that Jordan has the ability and the territory to absorb the Palestinian population of Judea and Samaria.

“Jordan — already majority Palestinian (CIA World Factbook, Jordan, 2022 est. 55–60% of population) — has both land and capacity; the internal concerns of its monarchy cannot dictate Israel’s survival.”

The Baptist organization also states that the two-state solution plan “is in reality a ‘one-state’ plan — the 'State of Palestine’ — designed to erase Israel.”

BZPAC posted the statement to its social media pages, asking its members and followers to print out and sign the form, and send it to the White House, to let President Trump know their opposition to any U.S. attempts to impose a two-state solution on Israel.

Dagan thanked Thompson for his support for Israel and for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“I thank our friend Dr. Doug Thompson and all the members of the BZPAC organization for their steadfast stand with the people of Israel and the justice of our path,” Dagan said in response.

“Their unwavering support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem is an important and inspiring reinforcement.”

Dagan also said: “At a time when political pressure on Israel is increasing, such a courageous friendship is a source of encouragement and strength for the people of Israel and the settlers of Samaria. We will continue to work together for Israel's security, the development of Samaria, and the strengthening of a united Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Together we will bring sovereignty to the land of the Bible.”

While the Israeli Knesset passed a resolution earlier this year expressing support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the move was largely symbolic and not an official declaration of sovereignty over the disputed territories.

President Trump’s Gaza peace agreement includes steps intended to move towards a two-state solution but does not provide any specifics of a Palestinian state, leaving those to be determined in future negotiations between Israel and Palestinian leaders.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.