Home News BaptistCare executive Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa arrested for writing book deemed pedophilia

Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa, an erotic fiction writer and marketing executive for BaptistCare, a Christian nonprofit and one of Australia’s largest care organizations, has been arrested on child abuse material charges after complaints about pedophilia in her latest book, Daddy’s Little Toy.

According to New South Wales Police, Mastrosa, who writes under the pen name Tori Woods, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at her home last Friday.

“In March 2025, officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command commenced investigations, following reports of a fiction novel containing child abuse material,” a spokeswoman for the New South Wales Police told The Daily Telegraph in a statement.

“About 12.30pm on Friday, detectives attended a home in Quakers Hill and arrested a 33-year-old woman before being taken to Riverstone police station.”

Police allegedly seized several hard copies of the controversial book at Mastrosa’s home for examination. She was charged with possessing child abuse material, disseminating child abuse material, and producing child abuse material. She was booked, granted conditional bail and expected to return to the Blacktown Local Court for a hearing on March 31.

Daddy’s Little Toy is a work of fiction that follows the relationship between an 18-year-old girl and her father’s friend, who reveals he has fantasized about her since she was a 3-year-old.

Amazon has removed all copies of the book from the platform, and all Mastrosa’s social media accounts, including those under her pen name, have been disabled. Her profile is also no longer accessible on the BaptistCare website.

A spokeswoman for the Christian care agency told The Daily Telegraph that while they do not discuss individual employees publicly, they did receive complaints about an unnamed employee and are conducting an internal investigation.

“We can confirm that we received complaints regarding an unnamed employee yesterday. As a result of these complaints, the employee was stood down effective March 20 while we undertake an internal investigation,” a spokesperson for the company said. “BaptistCare takes matters of ethical conduct seriously. Our focus remains on upholding the values and integrity of our organization.”

Reacting to the public criticism that her book is promoting pedophilia, Mastrosa argued in a statement shared on her now disabled social media that it is all a “huge misunderstanding.”

“I think there’s been a huge misunderstanding. DLT is DEFINITELY NO promoting or inciting anything EVER to do with CSA or pedophilia. What is being said is grossly disturbing and breaks my heart as well as makes me sick,” she said.

“DLT is fictional and meant to represent the DD/LG world. I understand where I went wrong and that is why I had it removed from Amazon this morning. What happened between these characters, yes, started at a young age. No 1nt3rc0urs3 happened while she was young. YES there were thoughts and I can see how that is frowned upon. Nothing happened like that until she was of age. I know nothing that I say is going to change or fix what I’ve written,” Mastrosa added.

She begged the public not to attack “three innocent people” she identified as her cover art designer, her graphics designer and book editor.

“As a professional who was hired as her second PA to briefly provide graphic design services to Tori Woods, I want to make it absolutely clear that I had no involvement with or knowledge of the content within the book,” Misha Taylor, one of Mastrosa’ innocent contractors wrote on Facebook. “My role was strictly limited to creating graphic elements based on technical specifications provided to me. At no point did I read, review, edit, or contribute to the written material contained in the publication.”

Taylor stated that she plans on doing more careful screening of the people she collaborates with going forward.

“Had I been aware of the nature of the content, I would have declined the project immediately,” she said. “I do not condone or support inappropriate material of any kind.”