BBC teaching kids 100 genders exist, can go to prison for 'disrespecting' gender identities

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin



A BBC resource is teaching children that more than 100 "gender identities" exist, the latest in a global trend toward what some say is intentional sowing of confusion into the minds of impressionable youth.

The series of short films titled "The Big Talk," were produced by BBC Teach for use with children ages 9 to 12. The films show children asking questions about sex, relationships and gender. The answers, the BBC says, are supplied by "trusted” adults.

"Understanding gender identities" is but one of the topics covered in the videos alongside seemingly innocuous subjects like body image, puberty, and online safety.

In one video about gender identity — a nebulous phrase with no clear definition but often centers around sex stereotypes and a person's "internal sense" of who they are — the questions explored include "What are the different gender identities?," "Why are there so many letters in LGBTQ?" and "What do you think transgender means?," among others.

When asked what the different gender identities are, a relationships and sex education teacher in the video replies: “There are so many gender identities."

“So we know we’ve got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now,” she explains, noting “you’ve got some people who might call themselves gender queer, who are just like, ‘I don’t really want to be anything in particular, I’m just going to be me.’”

Another short film titled "Respecting Myself and Others," discusses transgender ideology and notes that those critical of it “just don’t know any better yet.”

A teacher then tells the kids in the video that “people can go to prison if it’s shown they’re disrespecting or being hateful to people because of a difference that person perceives.”

Meanwhile, The Royal College of General Practitioners recognizes six genders, the organization said in a recent position statement. In addition to male and female, which are actually sexes, the RCGP acknowledges as valid "gender-neutral," "nonbinary," "gender-fluid," and "gender-queer."

Stephanie Davies-Arai, an author and founder of Transgender Trend who is opposed to the teaching of gender identity in schools, believes the plethora of genders amounts to "made-up nonsense."

"People are free to identify as anything they like, but this does not change the reality that there are only two sexes," she told the U.K. Sunday Times.

“To suggest that being male or female is just a personal identity is false and will inevitably confuse children into believing that their biological sex is a choice.”

Mocking the film series during a Wednesday segment of "Good Morning Britain," host Piers Morgan referenced a recent stunt by the Sea Life Centre, a London aquarium, which announced that it was raising a "genderless" penguin chick.

"Can I, under this new world of self-identification, can I now identify as a two-spirit, neutrois penguin?" Morgan mused during the show, selecting two of the genders from the list of 100 identities.

The BBC is defending the materials, asserting that the series "was contributed to by more than 50 independent experts and professionals and is intended to be used by teachers, within the safe space of the classroom, to prompt further conversation with their pupils on the topics raised.”

Facebook now allows users to choose male or female, and a third option where they can describe themselves however they choose. Prior to 2015, however, the social media giant listed 71 gender options such as agender, androgyne, asexual, gender variant, hermaphrodite, pangender, polygender, and transmasculine.