Biden opens up about why he quit race, points to pressure from Democrats: ‘A transition president’

During his first interview since quitting the presidential race, President Joe Biden told CBS News that his decision was influenced by the need to prevent former President Donald Trump from being reelected and to minimize distractions in other Democratic campaigns. Biden also described himself as a “transition president,” acknowledging the pressures from Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate who were concerned about the impact of his candidacy on their races.

Speaking from his family home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden acknowledged the tight race indicated by polls but expressed worry over becoming a distraction in the Democratic campaign and was urged to bow out.

“The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race, would have been down to the wire,” Biden told Robert Costa during the interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.” However, he felt his presence in the race could overshadow broader Democratic goals.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was gonna hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic,” the president added.

Biden indicated that discussions with party members played a significant role in his decision.

In the weeks following his initial debate with former President Donald Trump, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats reportedly urged Biden in private meetings to withdraw from the race, according to Fox News, which noted that Pelosi denied she spoke to Biden about it.

Speaking to reporters, Pelosi acknowledged that Biden did not have a “path to victory.”

“Now I was really asking for a better campaign. We did not have a campaign that was on the path to victory. Members knew that in their districts,” The Washington Post quoted Pelosi as saying.

Pelosi disclosed that before the June debate, she had advised Biden against participating, cautioning that Trump would reduce the event to chaos. Despite this, Biden felt confident and insisted on participating. Pelosi expressed her astonishment at Biden’s performance during the debate, telling reporters, “I was shocked the night of the debate,” she said, adding she truly did not anticipate that.

Biden’s choice was also deeply personal, reflecting his longstanding commitment to American democracy and his family’s influence. He shared memories of conversations with his late son, Beau Biden, whose guidance continued to inspire him.

“When I have a decision that’s really hard to make, I literally ask myself, ‘What would Beau do?’” Biden recounted.

“It’s not a joke — maintaining this democracy. I thought it was important. Because, although it’s a great honor being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what [is] the most important thing you can do, and that is, we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.”

On July 24, three days after announcing his decision, Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office, where he said that nothing, including “personal ambition,” would deter him from prioritizing the country’s welfare over his own political career.