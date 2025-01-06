Home News Biden takes Lord's name in vain while snapping at White House reporters

President Joe Biden took the Lord's name in vain while snapping at reporters at the White House on Sunday evening, prompting backlash from many on social media.

After signing the Social Security Fairness Act, Biden told reporters that President-elect Donald Trump threatened democracy.

"Do you still believe he's a threat to democracy?" asked a reporter, to which Biden replied, "I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy."

Biden later unleashed a profane response to a question about his age and mental acuity, according to The Daily Mail.

"I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole godd--- life!" he said.

Biden's outburst was met with scorn on social media, with Trump War Room's rapid response director, Jake Schneider, speculating that the 82-year-old president was exhibiting symptoms of "sundowning," a neurological phenomenon wherein people with dementia grow more irritable later in the day.

"He has always been an angry jerk, but it's just a lot more noticeable now that his brain is mush," Schneider wrote.

"Everyone thinks the biggest trick the media pulled was covering up his dementia, but really it was pretending that Biden hasn't been a world class jerk for 50+ years," wrote radio host Buck Sexton.

"Joe Biden is an angry and senile old man who is the President of the United States for the next 15 days," wrote political commentator Steve Cortes.

"What a bitter person," wrote former GOP communications director Steve Guest.

"This is the real Biden they've tried to hide from you for years. Short tempered, vindictive, petty," wrote Link Lauren, a political commentator and former adviser to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. "He's not really this sweet grandpa. Though that's the image the White House pushes outwardly."

"This is Washington credentialism in a nutshell. Politicians become 'qualified' by simply existing," wrote Bonchie, a writer for RedState. "It doesn't matter that Biden is an abject failure and the worst foreign policy figure in American history. You see, he knows a lot of people, and that's all that matters."

Several users noted the irony of a Biden, a self-described devout Catholic, using God's name as a curse word.

"The most civil, decent, and devoutly Catholic president we've ever had," tweeted CNN pundit Scott Jennings along with an eye roll emoji.