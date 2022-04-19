Billy Graham’s granddaughter released from hospital after suffering severe heart pain

Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, a granddaughter of the late Billy Graham, has been released from the hospital after being admitted as a patient due to suffering heart inflammation Easter weekend.

Her mother, Anne Graham Lotz, announced on Easter Sunday that her daughter was rushed to the hospital over the weekend due to heart pain.

“Rachel-Ruth and I finished on Friday a week of video taping at my father's house for our new Jesus Followers Bible study,” Graham Lotz shared on Instagram. “Saturday night she had such severe heart pain she was rushed by EMS to the hospital in Asheville — where she still is on this Easter Sunday.”

Both Rachel-Ruth and her mother shared an update on Tuesday, testifying that God “answered prayers.” Rachel-Ruth had inflammation on her heart and although the ordeal was “hard,” she declared that God “took care of every step.”

“They put me on medicine that should help really soon,” she shared in a video update.

In February, the concerned mother said her daughter had registered for cardiac rehabilitation after announcing on Jan. 11 that her daughter had been rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack after having a heart catheterization. She had a second heart attack the next day, followed by another catheterization.

Graham Lotz said she's taking comfort in the Word of God. In one of her recent posts, she wrote, “The word God seemed to give me this morning is Job 12:9-10 …’ the hand of the Lord has done this. In His hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.’”

“While we are not afraid, we are trusting whatever this is, it is part of God's perfect plan for her,” she added.

Graham Lotz ended her post by asking supporters for prayer: “Please pray with us for God once again to strengthen and settle Rachel-Ruth’s heart, release her pain, and continue to give her breath. We are so eternally grateful that Jesus is alive and He is with us. He has risen from the dead! Just as He said! Hallelujah!”

Doctors initially told Rachel-Ruth that her heart attacks could have been a result of “broken heart syndrome,” a “temporary” condition usually brought on by “stressful situations and extreme emotions.”

But she was later officially diagnosed with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, also known as SCAD. Graham Lotz wrote in a Jan. 14 update that SCAD is “extremely serious and resulted in her two heart attacks.”

A few days later, Graham Lotz said her daughter was cleared to return home.

According to her online profile, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright teaches a weekly women’s Bible study at the University of North Carolina and has spoken at numerous events around the country. She graduated from Baylor University and is married to high school football coach Steven Wright. They have three daughters. She also serves on the board of her mother’s ministry, AnGeL Ministries, and chairs the ministry’s weekly prayer team.

Her hospitalization came months after her brother, Jonathan Lotz, was hospitalized with COVID-19. He made a full recovery and his mother credited prayer for helping the family through the difficult times.

Graham Lotz, 73, lost her husband, Danny Lotz, in 2015. He was found unconscious at the family’s home in North Carolina and spent two days in the intensive care unit before he died. The couple was married for 49 years and had three kids.