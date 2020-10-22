'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright starts production company Threesixteen inspired by God 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright starts production company Threesixteen inspired by God

Hollywood actress Letitia Wright has launched a new production company called Threesixteen and she said the idea was inspired by God.

Threesixteen Productions is named after the popular Bible verse John 3:16, the 26-year-old actress told Porter Magazine. The verse says: “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

“It was a name that was pressed on my heart. When I was in a dark place, God reached out to me and I kind of see my production company in that sense: there’s an issue and it needs a little bit of saving,” Wright said of the independent arthouse.

The young star has remained “dedicated to developing her craft within the acting industry,” as stated on the company’s website. As noted, the focus of the company is to produce “meaningful content within the entertainment industry.”

In the interview, she also talked about her feelings concerning a “Black Panther” sequel after lead actor Chadwick Boseman suddenly died following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she told the publication. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange."

"We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it," Wright added.

After Boseman's death, she honored her costar with a moving spoken-word piece on Instagram where she revealed what God shared with her about the late actor.

"I'll never forget the day that I met you, before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such. And I always did, and I always will," Wright said of Boseman.

"But now my heart is broken, searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity."

Wright has made it known in the mainstream media that it’s her faith in Jesus that keeps her focused.

"I'm centered in who I am and I'm really grateful. I'm not perfect," she stated. "Especially as a Christian, you're not perfect. But you're walking every day and trying to just stay connected and yeah it's helped me a lot so I'm really grateful."

The star previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter and explained that a trip to a Bible study helped her out of the “very dark place,” which is why she is so solid in her Christianity today and chooses her roles through that lens.

"I pride myself on keeping it the same as when I came into acting, to not just change the lane and take everything, just because it may have a big name or a big budget," Wright said. "Am I right for this part? Is this what I should be playing? If something feels off in my spirit, I know that's God's way of saying, 'You shouldn't do that.'"

