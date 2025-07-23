Home News 'Blessing from God': Former co-stars remember Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The news of actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner's accidental death during a family vacation in Costa Rica sparked an outpouring of grief from former co-stars who remembered "The Cosby Show" star as a source of "light" and a "blessing from God."

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department said that Warner, 54, was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him further out to sea, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Several people on the beach managed to rescue Warner, but first responders from Costa Rica's Red Cross declared him dead due to a lack of vital signs.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Warner leaves behind a wife and a daughter, both of whom were reportedly on vacation with him at the time of his death.

A former child star, the actor and director rose to national prominence by starring in the sitcom "The Cosby Show." From the 1980s to the early 90s, Warner played Theo Huxtable, the third child and only son of Heathcliff Huxtable, played by comedian Bill Cosby.

Warner's portrayal of Theo earned the actor an Emmy nomination in 1986 for best supporting comedy actor. In addition to "The Cosby Show," Warner's other credits include the television series "Malcolm & Eddie" and "The Resident."

The following pages feature reactions from co-stars to the actor's death.