Bodies of 8 Evangelical Christian leaders found in mass grave

In an event that has shaken the country, Colombian authorities located on Tuesday a mass grave in a rural area of the municipality ofCalamar, department of Guaviare, which contained the bodies of eight Christian religious leaders.

The victims, natives of Arauca, were carrying out humanitarian and spiritual work in that region when they were disappeared.

According to the first reports from the prosecutor's office, these leaders were summoned in April by FARC dissidents, specifically by the Armando Ríos Front under orders from alias Iván Mordisco. It is presumed that the crime was intended to block the alleged emergence of an ELN cell, although the authorities found no evidence of links between the victims and that guerrilla group.

The discovery was made possible by the capture of a guerrilla in May, whose mobile phone contained photographs of the detained leaders and, subsequently, of the crime, which made it possible to locate the grave and proceed with its exhumation.

The missing people are James Caicedo, Óscar García, Máryuri Hernández, Maribel Silva, Isaid Gómez, Carlos Valero, Nixon Peñaloza and Jesús Valero. The aforementioned are members of the Evangelical councils Alianza de Colombia and Cuadrangular.

Official statement of CEDECOL

In the face of this crime, the Evangelical Confederation of Colombia (CEDECOL)issued a statement expressing its strong rejection and solidarity with the affected families and Christian communities mourning this loss.

"We ask for prayer for peace and consolation to these families; We raise a firm voice of clamor and demand to the authorities so that these crimes do not go unpunished, that progress is made quickly in the investigations and that real guarantees are provided for the protection of the life and integrity of those who exercise spiritual leadership in the most vulnerable regions of the country," the statement said.

CEDECOL also reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of life, truth, justice and peace in Colombia and asked for prayers for the restoration of the social fabric and the consolation of those affected by this tragedy. The pronouncement concluded by recalling the biblical passage of Matthew 5:10: "Blessed are those who suffer persecution for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven."

Official reactions and socio-political context

Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly condemned the murder and described it as a serious violation of human rights. He urged the strengthening of the state and security presence in territories historically affected by the armed conflict.

For her part, the daughter of one of the victims told the newspaper SEMANA that the call they make to the Petro government is "to be present and to avoid this type of situation, because two armed groups are disputing the territory and the one that is in the middle is the peasantry and there is no response from the State. There is no protection from the State. In other words, here we are really alone in a war between two armed groups," he explained.

International organizations such as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also spoke out, warning that such crimes "silence essential voices" in communities and deepen the humanitarian crisis in rural areas.

The mayor of Calamar, the municipality where the grave was found, said the population feels "alone" and urged the national government to intervene instead of being distracted by festive activities. He demanded immediate attention to the serious security crisis facing his community, according to El País.

The public order situation in the area continues to be very complex without anyone doing anything because the dissidents threaten even the mayors of the municipalities that make up this department.

Figures and overview of the conflict

According to data from the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), this case became the largest massacre so far in 2025 in Colombia. To date, more than 30 multiple homicides have been recorded in rural areas, especially in regions where there are territorial disputes between FARC and ELN dissidents.

Guaviare has been the scene of recurrent clashes between the structures of alias Iván Mordisco and alias Calarcá. Last January alone, the arrival of 20 bodies at the local morgue was reported after heavy fighting.

This crime lays bare the alarming vulnerability of social and religious leaders in regions controlled by illegal armed actors. The finding, the swift action of the authorities and the unanimous rejection of civil society and the religious community constitute an urgent call to guarantee the right to life, faith and community work in areas affected by violence.

CEDECOL's statementstresses that, beyond condemnation, speed in investigations, protection for spiritual leaders and true institutional commitment are required to safeguard those who, from faith and solidarity, work for peace in Colombia.