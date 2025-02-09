Home News Boston-area priest killed while vacationing in Spain

Authorities in Spain have arrested a suspect as part of a homicide inquiry into the murder of a Boston-area priest while he was vacationing in that country. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the homicide of Fr. Richard Gross, an 80-year-old Jesuit priest from Massachusetts who died on Jan. 20 in the southern city of Málaga, NBC10 Boston reported.

The High Court of Justice of Andalucía has ordered the suspect held without bail on allegations of homicide and robbery, according to a local newspaper.

Gross, who was originally from Wrentham, had planned to board a cruise a day after his arrival in Málaga.

Local outlets in Spain reported that a robbery occurred at the rented apartment where he was staying, leading to his death.

Jesuits USA East said they could not comment further until the police investigation concludes.

Gross attended Boston College before joining the Society of Jesus. Over a long career, he taught at Boston College High School, served more than a decade at Phillips Academy — Andover, then spent 10 years at the University of Connecticut’s Newman Center, according to WCVB.

He later fulfilled chaplaincies at Vanderbilt and LaSalle universities.

For the last 18 months, he lived at a residence at Boston College High School in Dorchester.

The USA East Province of the Society of Jesus issued statements about his passing. “Fr. Gross had served a long career at many schools and institutions as a dedicated chaplain, minister and teacher. He will be missed.”

The school where he was most recently residing expressed sadness over his sudden death.

Gross was also active at Our Lady of Good Voyage in Boston’s Seaport, where he performed numerous weddings and baptisms.

Acquaintances spoke of him as a caring presence in the community. Some expressed hope that he did not suffer greatly.

Gross leaves behind three sisters, including one who said the family is waiting to hear more details about his death from the U.S. Embassy in Spain.