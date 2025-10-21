Home News California high school girls’ volleyball team sees at least 10 games forfeited over trans player

At least 10 games have reportedly been forfeited against a high school girls' volleyball team in Southern California in response to its inclusion of a male trans-identifying player on the team.

Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley forfeited against Jurupa Valley High School (JVHS) last week, which followed Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga throwing in the towel days before, according to Fox News, which cited a message from JVHS's coach shared by the mother of Alyssa McPherson, a female player on the team.

The forfeitures come on the heels of other forfeitures against the school from girls' volleyball teams at Riverside Poly, Orange Vista, Rim of the World, AB Miller, Yucaipa, Aquinas and San Dimas.

The Christian Post has contacted Jurupa Unified School District for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

The Jurupa Unified School District has been at the forefront of the controversial debate over policies allowing male athletes who identify as female to play in female sports. A May 2025 AP-NORC poll showed approximately seven in 10 U.S. adults oppose such policies at the high school, collegiate and professional level.

McPherson and fellow female player, Hadeel Hazameh, were reportedly removed from varsity volleyball group chats last month after protesting to their coach about having a male on the team, who was reportedly an individual named AB Hernandez.

In a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California last month on behalf of three female athletes from Jurupa Valley High School, plaintiffs accused the California Department of Education, the California Interscholastic Federation and the Jurupa Unified School District of violating Title IX, the Equal Protection Clause and the First Amendment.

The complaint, which involved the nonprofit law firm Advocates for Faith and Freedom, claimed that allowing a male athlete to compete in female sports subjected the girls to an "unfair athletic competition, safety risks, sexual harassment, and deprivation of equal educational opportunities resulting in harm to Plaintiffs and many other female athletes."

President Donald Trump appeared to single out Hernandez earlier this year in a social media post that threatened to withhold "large scale Federal Funding, maybe permanently" from the state if it flouts his February executive order banning biological males from women's sports.

Hernandez won the girls' long jump and triple jump at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Masters Meet.

"As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable," Trump said in May. "THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to."

Last year, the Jurupa Unified School District agreed to a settlement with Jessica Tapia, a high school teacher fired in 2023 when she declined to follow school policies requiring teachers to use students' preferred pronouns and hide students' chosen gender identity from their parents.