California megachurch to host egg hunt with 20,000 eggs, 20 Easter weekend services

A multisite megachurch based in California will host 20 worship services on Easter Sunday and Good Friday and a Saturday egg hunt featuring approximately 20,000 eggs.

The Rock Church, which has five campuses in California, one in Hawaii and approximately 7,500 regular worshippers, will host the services on Friday and continue into next Sunday.

Rock Church Senior Pastor Miles McPherson told The Christian Post that the services will be split among each of the campuses, with him delivering a message either in-person or via video.

"We have six campuses, so the number of services would be adding up how many all those campuses have. Some having two, some having five," he said. "Good Friday, the message is specifically about the crucifixion; Easter, it is specifically about the resurrection."

The church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Rock Church Point Loma with activities for the whole family followed by a worship service.

Last year's hunt brought as many as 2,000 people, including many young children.

"The Easter egg hunt will be an activity outside and then right after that, we start church, and they will come into church," the pastor said, calling the egg hunt "a pre-service activity."

When asked what he hopes people take away from the busy weekend at his church, McPherson said that he wanted them "to really grasp the basic foundational message of the Gospel."

"They hear the Gospel and see Christ their savior and really understand the purpose of the resurrection and also the purpose of the crucifixion, the value of the crucifixion," he added.

The services will also feature original music from the Rock Church worship team and a special sermon from McPherson.

"After being addicted to cocaine during my time in the NFL, I called out to Jesus and quit my cocaine habit in one day. I was forever changed, and I have dedicated my life to sharing the Gospel with the world! I've seen countless miracles since, and I've witnessed millions of peoples' lives change for the better because of Jesus," McPherson said in a press statement.

"Please don't accept Jesus on blind faith. Look at the evidence. I urge you to consider the evidence, make a decision for yourself. Ultimately, we're faced with the question: Was Jesus' resurrection the greatest hoax of all time? And if it wasn't — if logic dictates that Jesus actually did live, die, and rise from the dead — what choice will you make?"