Carrie Underwood grateful to God for her ‘miracle’ son on his 1st birthday

Country singer Carrie Underwood thanked God for her miracle child on his first birthday.

“Happy birthday, Jacob!” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram along with a slideshow of her 1-year-old eating an entire cake on his own. “How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!”

“I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!”

In the social media upload, the little one held a green cake in both hands and stuck his face into the dessert.

Underwood and her husband, former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed Jacob into their lives in January 2019. The Oklahoma native likewise acknowledged God for her child then.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” the “Cry Pretty” singer wrote on social media for his debut. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

In 2017 and 2018, the "American Idol" winner suffered three consecutive miscarriages after her firstborn.

“I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'” Underwood recalled on CBS, speaking of how she felt after suffering those losses.

"And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. I feel like we're supposed to do that."

She noted that she might've missed the opportunity to have a large family because of her age.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood told Redbook magazine last year. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older."

Underwood and Fisher have been married for nine years and also have a 4-year-old son named Isaiah.