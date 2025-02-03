Home News CeCe Winans, DOE among Christian artists to win big at 2025 Grammy Awards

CeCe Winans, DOE and gospel artists were among the Christian singers to receive top honors at the 67th annual Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Winans walked away with two Grammy awards, including “Best Gospel Album” for More Than This and “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” for her collaboration on "That's My King," which was recorded alongside Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ.

"Winning a Grammy is always an incredible honor, but to be recognized for music that uplifts and inspires makes it even more special," said Winans in a statement. "I’m beyond grateful to God, my team, and the amazing supporters who continue to believe in the music and the message."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Best Gospel Performance/Song” went to a music collective including Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; with G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine as songwriters.

“Best Roots Gospel Album” went to Cory Henry for Church, while DOE won in the “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album” with her album Heart of a Human, beating Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore.

The 36-year-old gospel artist signed to McReynolds' Life Room Label in 2020 after first gaining worldwide attention as a teenager as lead singer of the group Forever Jones.

In an interview ahead of the Grammy Awards, McReynolds told CP he was “silently pulling” for Doe, adding: “She's amazing. I really want her to get it. Everybody else nominated already has a Grammy, so they’ll be alright. But I really want this for her, so I’m praying for that.”

“Israel doesn't need another Grammy. Tasha Cobbs doesn't need another one, but hopefully DOE can get one, because she's absolutely been killing it,” he quipped.

This year’s Grammy Awards raised more than $7 million to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires and local businesses impacted by the fires were spotlighted during commercial breaks.

The final award of the night, the album of the year, was presented by Los Angeles County firefighters, some of whom lost their homes to the wildfires.

Winans’ big win comes on the heels of the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, where she took home the night’s top honor — “Artist of the Year” — and won “Gospel Worship Album of the Year” for More Than This, and “Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year” for “My Tribute (to God be the Glory).”

Winans previously told CP that she wants to honor God through her art and encouraged younger believers to “just be who God has called you to be.”

“God has empowered them to be more than enough for this generation,” Winans said. “I think God is so amazing that every generation, He gives the talents, the gifts, exactly what they need. I just want the young people to be who they are and take all the limits off. … God will take you farther than what you could ever imagine.”

Winans said she hopes CCM “keeps growing” and “covers the world,” stressing that “the world needs to hear” the Good News of the Gospel.

“That's what it's all about,” she said.