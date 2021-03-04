Beth Moore, CeCe Winans urge prayer for team member who suffered brain aneurysm Beth Moore, CeCe Winans urge prayer for team member who suffered brain aneurysm

Christian leaders Beth Moore and CeCe Winans have issued an urgent call to prayer after Elicia Brown, one of Winans’ backup singers and a member of the Living Proof Live Praise Team, suffered a brain aneurysm during rehearsal.

In an Instagram post, Winans, a Grammy Award-winning Christian artist, asked her followers to pray for Brown, who she referred to as her “dear sister and background singer,” after the 40-year-old mother suffered a brain aneurysm last Wednesday.

[She is] currently in stable but critical condition in the ICU,” Winans wrote. “Thank you for believing with me for her complete healing and peace for Elicia and her family!”

In a series of Instagram posts, Bible teacher Beth Moore also urged her followers to pray for Brown, using the hashtag #liciwakeup. She revealed that the singer was at a rehearsal in Nashville for a big award show when she suddenly experienced a “horrendous headache.”

Moore explained: “Other symptoms came furiously and, thankfully, despite her insistence to the contrary, her friends rehearsing with her called for an ambulance. She lost consciousness on the way to the hospital and was in surgery within about half an hour after arriving. She had a large blood clot in her brain which was very carefully removed by a great team of surgeons. She is in ICU but stable.”

Moore described Brown as a member of the Living Proof Ministries team, “the All-Campus-Favorite,” a talented singer, and a mother to a 5-year-old girl, YaYa.

“I’m telling you we can’t do without her. We never ever want to be without her at LPL or anywhere else we go. She is our person. She is the funniest person you have ever known in your life. Most lovable and loving. Fierce. Gorgeous. A thinker. Poet. Writer. Beautifully well-spoken and God has been using her voice recently to speak profoundly against racism and injustice,” Moore wrote.

“We’re asking God for the moon. We want our Lici. We’re asking for complete recovery and restoration. 100% healing for that beautiful brain of hers. We’re asking for God to bring everything in her body under his full authority,” she added.

She later revealed that the LPM team had been “trading Scriptures to pray over” Brown and “stirring up one another’s faith.”

Under Moore’s post, Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer commented, “Lord help our beloved sister,” while evangelist Christine Caine commented, “Been praying fervently.”

On Twitter, Brown’s church, Christ Church Nashville, where she serves as a worship leader, also urged Christians to pray for the singer.

“We are a church that believes deeply in the power of prayer. Thank you for praying with us for healing. Please join us in prayer for our dear sister, Elicia Brown. This past Wednesday, she suffered a brain aneurysm and is currently in stable but critical condition in the ICU. We are a church that believes deeply in the power of prayer. Thank you for praying with us for healing.”

About 30,000 people in the United States suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each year, and women are more likely than men to have a brain aneurysm, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

In addition to touring with Winans and serving on the LPM praise team, Brown contributes to various blogs, including LifeWay Women and hosts the show “What’s Goin’ Down w/Lici Brown.”