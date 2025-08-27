Home News Abby Johnson, Chad Prather urge conservatives to confront corruption, not wait for Trump to act

A recent episode of Abby Johnson’s "Politely Rude" podcast issued a sharp critique of political corruption and cultural distractions, as guest Chad Prather compared today’s leaders to Shakespeare’s most manipulative villains and warned that America is being ruled by “evil people.”

Prather, a conservative commentator, comedian and former Texas gubernatorial candidate, told Johnson that the nation’s political class works harder to protect corruption than to expose it. “You turn the light on and the cockroaches run everywhere,” he said. “We’re being ruled over by evil people … whoever’s guilty, they’re the ones that are protecting it because they don’t want to be found out.”

Listen to the Politely Rude podcast

Though often described as a political pundit, Prather insisted he's “more of a cultural guy.” He contended that politics flows downstream from culture, and culture itself stems from religion. What he knows best, he said, is human nature, particularly its corrupt side.

To illustrate his point, Prather drew on Shakespeare’s Othello, saying modern bureaucrats resemble the manipulative character Iago. “He was narcissistic, jealous, power hungry … you can profile the traits and characteristics of these people,” Prather said. “At the end of the day, they are evil.”

Johnson pressed him on whether corruption can truly be confronted, pointing to recent protests over government aid programs and classified documents. Prather said true accountability will only come when powerful figures face real consequences. “Until we start uncovering corruption to the point where someone important goes to prison for it, they’re not serious about exposing it,” he said.

The conversation also turned to Elon Musk, a figure Prather said he views with caution. While acknowledging Musk’s efforts to expose issues within government and big tech, Prather said he remains skeptical of the billionaire’s motives.

“I’m very careful of anyone … who always insert themselves into the middle of the conversation, because no matter how altruistic your motive and goal is, it’s just human nature that you’re going to get something out of it,” he said.

He added that billionaires like Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg tend to ensure their own relevance. “Mark Zuckerberg is an evil person,” Prather said. “I don’t know that Elon is an evil person. He’s had some evil ideas. … I just look at him with a wary glance.”

Johnson said she, too, was puzzled by political alliances between figures like President Donald Trump and Bezos. Prather suggested such relationships might follow the logic of “The Godfather”: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

Both Johnson and Prather voiced frustration at what they see as misplaced priorities among conservatives. Johnson warned that relying on executive orders from leaders such as Trump amounts to a temporary fix.

“If we want to actually see change in this country, then those executive orders have to be lined up by legislation,” she said. “Next time a Democrat runs and gets into office, on day one he’s going to reverse that executive order.”

Johnson also contended that conservatives often create their own diversions instead of pressing lawmakers to pass meaningful reforms. “We’re just waiting on Donald Trump to do all the work, when really everything that he’s doing is so incredibly temporary,” she said.

Prather agreed, criticizing the GOP for failing to plan or act decisively. “Republicans, historically, just aren’t ready,” he said. “They’re never prepared to do anything.”

The pair also discussed public interest in newly declassified documents on past assassinations, along with the lack of transparency around Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network. Prather said Americans should focus on protecting children and holding abusers accountable.

“I want to know who is trafficking children, who’s abusing children,” he said. “The voiceless are the ones I want to fight for … until there are some real consequences, then they’re not serious about it.”

In the final portion of the conversation, Johnson asked Prather about his pro-life advocacy, particularly as a man speaking on the issue. Prather said men have both the right and the responsibility to defend life.

“As a man, I’m created in the image of God. I have dignity, I have honor … it is my God-given duty to speak out against injustice,” he said. “If the women out there in the streets … don’t like it, I don’t care. I know I am mandated by my Creator to speak on the sanctity of life.”

He criticized the abortion industry as historically led and funded by men, despite its public image. “They stick women in front to make the movement seem more relatable,” he said. “But really the movement … is being led by men.”

Prather also lamented what he called a cultural failure to initiate boys into manhood. Without strong fathers to guide them, he said, young men remain in “an adolescent culture of masculinity.” He urged fathers to call their sons into responsibility and boldness.

“There’s no such thing as toxic masculinity,” he added. “If it’s masculine, it’s not toxic. And if it’s toxic, it’s not masculine.”

Johnson closed the episode praising Prather’s candor and encouraging listeners to seek out father-son mentorship programs. “I just loved having you on,” she said. “I appreciate all the work you do and the common sense that you’re spreading to everybody.”