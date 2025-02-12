Home News Charges dropped against pastor, counselor accused of trafficking drugs in prison

An Alabama pastor who was accused of trafficking drugs at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, where he also worked as a counselor, pledged to continue serving God and his community after the charges against him were dismissed when prosecutors failed to present any evidence in court Monday.

“The things that I’ve been doing, serving my congregation, serving the troubled youth of the community … it would be a travesty to stop doing those things that we’ve always done, so we will continue to serve and to work the ministry and serve God,” Pastor Vincent Bishop of Destiny Worship Center said outside a local court in an interview with Fox10 News.

The 54-year-old pastor was arrested on Dec. 5, 2024, after authorities said they found him with a prison package containing four cell phones, 28 grams of marijuana, 56 grams of Flakka — a synthetic controlled substance — and cigars. It was alleged that the package was secretly taped under the rear bumper of his truck.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The pastor’s attorney, Jerome Carter, said he was set up.

At a press conference shortly after Bishop’s arrest, Carter called the allegations “horrendous.” He said Bishop had worked at the Fountain Correctional Facility for 17 years prior to his arrest and the only thing he was guilty of was counseling the inmates.

“Bringing those who are incarcerated the Word. Bringing them inspiration. Not bringing them anything else other than those items. The Word, inspiration, leadership and guidance. That’s what’s he’s brought to that facility and that’s all he’s ever brought to that facility,” Carter said.

Although the charges against Bishop have been dropped, the district attorney can still bring the case before a grand jury to seek an indictment.

Carter said his client had also planned on running for political office, but it's unclear if Bishop has abandoned that ambition. He said that previous media reports didn't mention that when Bishop was arrested, he was leaving the facility to attend a commencement event for some of the inmates he worked with.

"The lack of common sense that he would do all this fancy packaging and securing and put it in a hidden spot in the bumper of the car,” Carter told NBC 15. “He's got to get out under surveillance, get it and then leave it there for someone to come and get it from him that's under video surveillance. It just doesn't make common sense."