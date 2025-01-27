Home News Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards’ daughter gets baptized, says Jesus saved her from depression: 'He gave me light'

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' youngest daughter, Lola, recently got baptized and publicly declared Jesus as her Savior, revealing He saved her from “battling severe anxiety,” and gave her a “peace that makes no sense.”

Earlier in January, the 19-year-old shared footage of her baptism on Instagram. In a follow-up post, on Jan 22, she opened up about the reasons behind her decision, which she said "made my life worth living."

“When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day. I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus. I can’t really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun. I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness,” she wrote.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Sheen said Jesus saved her from “battling severe anxiety” and gave her a “peace that makes no sense.”

“I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried,” she shared. “Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I’m here today and made my life worth living. I chose to get baptized at the beginning of this year, because I made it through this year only by the strength of Jesus, and I am so happy to go into this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus as my Savior. I am forever saved by His Grace, through faith.

I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me.”

Lola and her older sister Sami, 20, an X-rated OnlyFans model, are the only two daughters of Sheen, 59, and Richards, 53, who were married from 2002 to 2006. The pair’s relationship ended in a highly publicized divorce in 2006, with allegations of infidelity and substance abuse contributing to the split.

Sheen’s personal life has often been in the media spotlight, particularly for struggles with substance abuse, legal issues and relationships, while Richards has faced criticism for having a platform on OnlyFans videos and collaborating with her younger daughter in videos.

Numerous celebrities have been baptized in recent years, including Russell Brand, Kat Von D, Matt Rife and Denzel Washington.

Brand, a 48-year-old actor and comedian, was baptized in 2024 following a personal exploration of Christianity that lasted several years. He began baptizing others just five months after his own baptism.

Brand’s baptism was a turning point for the comedian and actor, who described it as “a moment of surrender.” Since then, he’s used his platform to publish videos about his spiritual journey.

"I know a lot of people are sort of cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious," he said in an April video. "As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me, it's very exciting."

In December, Washington was baptized at The First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York.

“In one week, I turn 70. It took a while, but I’m finally here,” the 69-year-old “Gladiator II” actor said at the time, adding that when he was 20, he was sitting in his mom's beauty parlor when he encountered a woman named Ruth Green.

“She said, ‘Boy, you are going to travel the world and preach to millions of people,’” he recalled. “She wouldn’t even spell the word prophecy. My mother wrote the word prophecy ... 50 years later, look at God. If He can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit and there’s no limit to the sky.”

Kat Von D, a celebrity tattoo artist, shared a video of herself being baptized in 2023, one year after renouncing the occult and witchcraft. In late 2024, Rife, a comedian, revealed he’d gotten baptized in a pool following the death of his grandfather.

"I've never been a super religious person, but when my grandpa passed away, something hit me that I was like, 'I'll never see this person again,'" he said. "So something has to exist. I skew Christian, so I started going to church a little bit more."

"I hate church; I find it excruciatingly boring," he said. "But I want to believe in God, and it's obviously a huge part of the process."