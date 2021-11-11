Christian athlete Mike Fisher defends Aaron Rodgers, says vaccine mandates are 'un-American'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Carrie Underwood’s husband and former NHL player Mike Fisher took to social media to defend Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers quarterback received criticism for his stance on COVID-19 vaccines.

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” the former hockey player wrote on Instagram.

His message came the day after Rodgers addressed his unvaccinated status.

“I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated,” Fisher argued.

“The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all,” Fisher continued.

Underwood’s husband said he believes the COVID-19 vaccine mandates are “not about our health, it’s about control over our lives.”

“I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom,” he added. “People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!!"

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that those who get vaccine breakthrough infections can spread COVID-19 to others, a recent study from the University of Oxford suggests that unvaccinated individuals are more likely to spread COVID-19.

Fisher, who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators, concluded his post with the hashtags “#medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”



Rodgers was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list by the Green Bay Packers last week after testing positive for coronavirus. Per NFL policy, unvaccinated players are not to gather in groups of more than three.

Before the NFL season, Rodgers told reporters that he was “immunized.”

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth,” the former Super Bowl MVP explained on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker.’”

“I march to the beat of my own drum,” he added. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

Rodgers claims that he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to the athlete, he presented the league with “500 pages of research” in support of his position and does not wish to take a vaccine that can impact his future.

“The next great chapter of my life, I believe, is being a father, and it’s something that I care about a lot,” the California native told McAfee. “And to my knowledge, there’s been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccine. So that was definitely something that I was worried about, and it went through my mind.”

Rodgers can come off the COVID-19 list on Nov. 13 but must test negative and be asymptomatic to play this upcoming Sunday.

Rodgers was fined $14,650 by the NFL for breaching COVID-19 protocol by attending a Halloween party and failing to wear a mask during his news conferences. The Packers were also hit with a $300,000 fine.