Christian band Tenth Avenue North splitting up, announce farewell tour

Award-winning Christian band Tenth Avenue North announced they're going their separate ways after over a decade of making music and touring together.

“Words always seem to fail when it comes to farewell,” frontman Mike Donehey wrote in a letter posted on Instagram. “Even the best goodbyes are bittersweet. Maybe we’re made for eternity after all.”

He added: “20 years ago, Tenth Avenue North was nothing but three friends goofing around in a PBA dorm room. We never dreamt it would take us around the globe, not in a million years. But here we are, two decades, shaking our heads, grateful, in all. We're grateful for all the stories, all the tears, for all the memories we've made. Did I mention the music?”

Tenth Avenue North has had over 1.5 million albums sold and multiple No. 1 radio hits over the last 10 years. Including their independent releases, the band, which got their start in Palm Beach, Florida, has released 15 original music projects.

"It's been a glorious, hard fought, and oftentimes breath-taking journey. We feel like we've seen it all. The fights, the victories, the forgiveness period, the mercy ... truckloads of mercy.

"Now it seems a season is coming to a close,” the letter continued.

“One by one, band members have been moving on. We don't consider this a sign of unhealth, quite the opposite. After 20 years, we're dreaming new dreams. It's time to encourage one another to go, go and do all that is in our hearts to do,” it added.

The band, which consists of Donehey, Jeff Owen, and Ruben Juarez III, kicked off their “Finally Living Tour” this month and the letter stated that they will be calling it their “final farewell tour.”

"That's what it is a farewell. It is with a great deal of joy and sorrow all mixed up together, we want you to know this will be our last tour as Tenth Avenue North,” they announced.

The note added that they will be performing at summer shows and festivals and will even be releasing some new music, but this is their last tour together as a band.

"This will be the last tour we ever do. We don't exactly know what the future holds, but we believe this, when the way isn't clear before us, we do well to pay attention to what doors are being closed behind us. Leaning into this guidance, we are going to lean forward into the unknown,” the letter concluded. “We love you all. It has been an incredible journey. May the God who gave us the grace to continue, give us the grace to end well. Here's the one last tour together. Hope to see you out there.”

The post has thousands of likes and comments and some of the band’s Christian music peers shared well wishes for them.

Singer Natalie grant wrote, “‘Worn’ will forever be one of my very favorite songs. Well done, friends.”

“Love you and the band, Mike. So thankful for who you guys are and what you brought to the world!!” Phil Wickham replied.

Danny Gokey recalled the band’s kindness toward him when they were on the road together. “I still remember you all making room on your bus for my wife so she could come and see me on tour. You guys also gave up one of your bunks so that I could be on the bus with her too. One of the many generous things you’ve guys done!! Love y’all and have great memories that I’ll cherish forever with you!!” he commented.