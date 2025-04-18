Home News Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo defends hosting campaign for Karmelo Anthony Co-founders suggest suspect in fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf suffered 'traumatic experience'

The founders of the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo are standing firm in their decision to host a fundraiser for the family of Karmelo Anthony, who is awaiting trial for the murder of Austin Metcalf.

Launched on April 15, the “Help Karmelo Official Fund” has raised over $484,000 for Anthony, who is charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of 17-year-old Metcalf at a Frisco Independent School District stadium on April 2 during a track and field event.

Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, located about 20 miles north of Dallas, was released from jail after his $1 million bond was reduced to $250,000 by Collin County Judge Angela Tucker. Under the terms of his bail, Anthony is required to wear an ankle monitor and must obtain permission to leave home, according to WFAA.

Metcalf, 17, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, died after witnesses told police Anthony stabbed him during an altercation in the bleachers.

At least two other fundraisers linked to the Anthony family had raised over $800,000 before GoFundMe removed multiple fundraising campaigns for Anthony, citing their policy against raising funds for the legal defense of violent crimes.

The GiveSendGo page, however, remains active as of Friday, which has drawn criticism from some who think the Delaware-based site is violating its own policy, which prohibits "campaigns that are racist, hateful, potentially libelous, support or promote physical violence, or are intended to financially benefit individuals for the commission of violent crimes."

Heather Wilson, co-CEO of GiveSendGo, told CP on Friday she doesn’t believe the page is in violation of company policy.

“The key word in that clause is commission — campaigns intended to benefit individuals for committing violent crimes,” she said. “In this case, a legal process is still ongoing, and no conviction has been made. We do not have firsthand access to evidence or court proceedings, so we do not label someone guilty before the courts do. This standard has applied to other campaigns on our platform in the past, and we continue to apply it consistently.”

Despite reports that the Anthony family purchased a new home and a Cadillac with the funds, Kala Hayes, Anthony's mother, said during a news conference on Thursday that such claims were “completely false” and that the family has yet to receive the funds raised through GiveSendGo.

A note added to the campaign's page on April 17 says, “While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures.”

Her words echoed that of her sibling and GiveSendGo co-founder, Jacob Wells, who suggested in an April 7 post on X that Anthony had "just gone through a serious traumatic experience."

Wilson said, ultimately, however the Anthony family chooses to use the money is up to them.

“Once funds are released to a campaign owner, we don’t micromanage or control how they’re used unless there’s a direct violation of our terms of service,” she said. “From what the family has shared, they’ve experienced significant trauma, displacement and concern for their safety. If they were to use funds to secure stable housing during this time, that may be controversial, but it is not against our policies.”

Founded in 2014 as a response to GoFundMe's perceived bias against Christian campaigns, GiveSendGo has faced controversy in the past for allowing crowdfunding pages for Kyle Rittenhouse, Daniel Penny and others who were accused of violent crimes before ultimately being cleared of all charges.

Anthony’s ongoing legal status, however, has made GiveSendGo a target for Christians and conservatives alike, a challenge that has left Wilson seeking solace straight from the source.

“This season has been heavy,” said Wilson. “I’ve wrestled with the weight of public criticism, the pain of victims’ families, and the burden of making hard, unpopular decisions. But it has also driven me deeper into the heart of God, into prayer, into Scripture, and into remembering that truth and grace must coexist.”