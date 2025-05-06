Home News 'Opportunity to exercise their right': Christian groups cheer Texas' new school choice law

Catholics and Evangelicals across Texas are rejoicing after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a historic school choice bill into law Saturday, which he says will be the "largest day-one" school choice program launch in the country.

Supporters say the landmark Senate Bill 2 legislation, which establishes a $1 billion education savings account (ESA) program, is set to empower families by allowing tax dollars to follow students to the school of their parents' choice, a move celebrated by both communities as a step toward greater educational freedom.

The program is designed to serve up to 90,000 students initially and offer up to $10,000 per student to cover private school tuition and related expenses.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"When I ran for re-election in 2022, I promised Texans that we will bring education freedom to every Texas family," Abbott said Saturday upon signing SB 2.

"Today, Texas delivers on that promise. I am signing this law that will ensure Texas families, whose children can no longer be served by the public school assigned to them, have the choice to take their money and find the school that is right for them."

Introduced in January and passed by the Senate in February, SB 2 creates an ESA program that gives "additional educational options to assist families in this state in exercising the right to direct the educational needs of their children." Among other things, the bill empowers the state comptroller's office to "establish a program to provide funding for approved education-related expenses of children" participating in the ESA program and "confers a state benefit to program participants in addition to a free public education."

With roughly 66 Catholic high schools serving approximately 24,000 students in Texas, the ESA program could give a boost to families struggling with the average Catholic school tuition, which runs about $14,000, according to Private School Review.

Bishop Michael Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth said he believes the passage of SB2 could lead to Catholic schools in Texas filling to capacity.

"[SB2] offers parents an opportunity to exercise their right as parents to see to the education of their children," Bishop Olson told a local NBC affiliate. "Education really is one of the most primary human rights we have because without education, we can't really form a sound community."

Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America, called the signing "a historic victory for Texas families and the future of our nation."

"Revitalizing the Republic starts in the classroom," said Roberts. "Texas has created the largest day-one school choice program in the nation, putting the state on a pathway to becoming the best in America for educating our kids."

Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, said he was "absolutely thrilled" to have students from Prestonwood Christian Academy present for the bill's signing.

"Parents and their families deserve the best opportunities for education," Graham wrote on social media. "Abbott signed and we’re celebrating."

While Abbott and his supporters have praised SB2, others like Pastors For Texas Children have vocally opposed the bill, warning it could mean public funding for families who are least likely to need it.

"The people who have shown up here represent thousands of people who don't want our tax dollars subsidizing affluent private schools," said Rev. Charles Johnson, the founder of Pastors for Texas Children, at an April event in Fort Worth.

Last month, Democratic lawmaker Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Travis County, told a Fox affiliate in Austin she believes the "only reason" Abbott is championing vouchers is due to a substantial campaign contribution he reportedly received from a billionaire named Jeff Yass.

"It's not about students. It's not about achievement. It's not about Texas taxpayers. It is about making his number one donor happy," she claimed.