Christian rocker Oz Fox says 'God has me in his arms' after massive seizure

Christian rocker Oz Fox from the band Stryper suffered a massive seizure last week but is remaining hopeful as he relies on God.

"I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for lifting me up in your prayers. At this time I'm at home on 1500 mgs. of keppra, an anti-seizure medication that calms my brain down and keeps me subdued,” he shared on Monday in a health update.

“It's hard to do anything physical right now. Even playing guitar is challenging. But I know God has me in his arms. I really could be a lot worse off so I'm thankful to have breath."

Fox also expressed gratitude for his wife, Annie Lobert, a former call girl who started the nonprofit group Hookers for Jesus, who has been taking care of him.

"Please lift up my wife. She is carrying a lot now. I love her so much. I don't know what I'd do without her,” he said.

The musician asked for prayers as he continues his recovery.

"I really want all this resolved so I can get back to what God has called me to do. Thanks for all your love and support.”

In 2018, Fox first collapsed on stage during a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. He took the stage with his band at around 12:30 a.m. when he had a seizure. After he was taken to the hospital, a CAT scan and MRI showed that he has two masses (tumors) in his head, one by his ear and the other located in the back of his head.

Fox is now scheduled to undergo brain surgery in November to treat the tumors. Following the discovery of the tumors, new scans have revealed that both had grown and could be a great health risk to the guitarist.

As reported by popular rock publication BLABBERMOUTH.NET, the tumors pose a threat to Fox’s hearing, balance, vision, spine, arms, hands and body’s motor skills. Removing them can affect his life forever.



Stryper was founded 37 years ago and is the first overtly Christian metal band whose music has crossed over into mainstream. The group's name was inspired by Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes, we are healed."

