Home News Christian school's dean of spiritual formation charged for sexual relations with student

A former dean and coach at a North Carolina Christian school has been charged in connection to accusations he engaged in sexual acts with a student.

Fifty-two-year-old Samuel Jason Ingle, a former employee of Asheville Christian Academy in Swannanoa, was arrested last Thursday on charges that he engaged in sex acts with a student, according to a statement from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Ingle, previously listed as the school's dean of spiritual formation and put on administrative leave in April, was placed at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $10,000 secured bond.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Ingle reportedly was "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously" engaged in a sex act with an 18-year-old student, according to arrest warrants cited by WLOS. The alleged relations happened when the student was a juvenile, according to The Citizen-Times.

Head of School William George emailed parents to inform them that Ingle had been arrested and confirmed that his employment had been officially terminated.

"We have been informed that Mr. Ingle was arrested on June 6 on charges of inappropriate relations with a student. The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement," George stated. "At this time, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has not shared any new or relevant information with us."

The school previously "determined" that it needed to end Ingle's employment after his contract expired at the end of the school year. George stressed that Ingle's "termination has now been made effective immediately."

Dating back over 60 years, ACA spans three connected buildings totaling 180,000 square feet. The institution seeks to provide a "Gospel-centered education to students in the greater Asheville area" in which "children will experience top-quality instruction and heart-changing discipleship in an environment focused on bringing God honor through our excellence."

"We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," George wrote. "We take any allegations seriously. Any misconduct is a glaring violation of our school's mission and core values. Our leadership team is actively working to determine the best way forward for our school and community. Asheville Christian Academy has continued to advance and enhance our policies regarding student safety over the last year. We will regularly review these policies and procedures with legal counsel and improve them as needed."