Christian school teacher arrested for inappropriate touching of student said he felt 'young again'

A teacher at a Christian High School in Grandville, Michigan, was charged with criminal sexual conduct for touching an underaged student inappropriately.

Michael Hoekwater, a 57-year-old science teacher at Grandview Calvin Christian High School, was arrested last Thursday after police were made aware "of an incident of improper touching between a teacher and student," according to the Grandville Police Department.

The Kent County Prosecutors Office charged Hoekwater with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arraigned on Friday and released on $50,000 bond. He is slated to appear in the 59th District Court next Monday.

"While this appears to be an isolated incident, if there are any additional victims they are encouraged to contact the proper authorities," the police department stressed in its statement.

Hoekwater, a graduate of the University of Michigan and Calvin College, worked at the school for 35 years, teaching chemistry, biology and algebra, according to his LinkedIn profile. Grandville Calvin Christian has over 900 students enrolled and 60 teachers.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 suggest Hoekwater developed a relationship with a 17-year-old student. The student told investigators they would speak alone in Hoekwater's classroom and began to have feelings for one another.

The student claimed to have been inappropriately touched for months.

Hoekwater reportedly admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the student that involved touching, saying the relationship made him feel "young again," according to the court filings.

The school informed parents of Hoekwater's arrest in a letter Thursday. The letter stated that he "crossed professional boundaries toward a high school student" and has been placed on administrative leave as the school investigates and cooperates with law enforcement.

"It is understandable that people may want to know more specific details; however, due to both student and employee privacy considerations, we cannot comment further on this matter at this time," the letter reads.

"At Grandville Calvin Christian, we are committed to creating and nurturing a safe community of faith and learning for our students, their families, and our staff. We understand and feel the deep impact of this difficult situation, and we ask for your prayers for everyone involved: for grace, peace, healing, and wisdom."