Home News Former Christian school teacher charged for sex crimes involving students

A former South Carolina Christian school teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, including some involving students.

Thirty-six-year-old Norman Jermaine Roberson of Piedmont, a former teacher at Fountain Inn Christian School in Laurens County, has been charged with eight counts of sexual battery with a student.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office released a statement last week stating that an investigation began on Aug. 5 into allegations against Roberson, who has been accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with students in Laurens County since 2015.

The Christian Post reached out to Fountain Inn Christian School for comment. A response was not immediately provided.

Investigators allege Roberson was involved in crimes in other upstate counties as well, with alleged sexual encounters with students happening in Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Greenville County and Greenville city.

The ages of the alleged victims, along with the specific days of the alleged sex crimes and other details surrounding the case have not yet been made available.

"This type of behavior is always cause for concern especially due to the position of trust the suspect held," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

"I commend those involved for stepping forward now and I pray that there are no more victims, but if there are — please talk to us. We want to cover all bases and get justice."

According to U.S. News & World Report, Fountain Inn Christian School is a private school for students in Kindergarten to 12th grade. It enrolls 84 students, with a minority student enrollment of 9.5% and a student-teacher ratio of 12:1.

Roberson was booked at a detention center in Laurens County with a bond is set at $40,000, according to Fox Carolina.

Fits News reported that Magistrate William Wham granted him a $5,000 surety bond on the charges and ordered him not to have "any contact with any of the victims directly or indirectly or (to) go near their residences."