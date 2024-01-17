Home World Christians faced record level of violent attacks in 2023, Open Doors warns

The international Christian persecution watchdog group Open Doors warned in its latest annual report about a dramatic increase in violence against Christians and places of worship worldwide, as nearly 5,000 Christians were killed for their faith.

Open Doors, an organization that monitors persecution and supports the Church in over 60 countries, released its World Watch List 2024 on Wednesday, documenting trends and ranking the 50 worst countries in the world when it comes to Christian persecution.

According to the data, at least 13 Christians were killed for their faith per day in 2023, on average, with 4,998 Christians killed in the World Watch List 2024 yearly reporting period that ended on Sept. 30, 2023.

At least 14,766 churches and Christian properties were attacked worldwide during that time, with Open Doors reporting a seven-fold increase in attacks on churches and Christian-run schools, hospitals and cemeteries.

"Attacks on churches and Christian properties sky-rocketed in 2023, as more Christians than ever recorded faced violent attacks," the report states.

Open Doors warns that more than 365 million (one in seven) Christians face high levels of persecution for their faith.

In an interview with CP, Ryan Brown, CEO of Open Doors U.S., speculated that one of the reasons for the increase in violence against Christians is that the perpetrators feel that they can act without fear of repercussions. While things may differ depending on the country, Brown called on governments in these regions to protect Christians, including through laws they may already have on the books.

As the leader of the watchdog group noted, Jesus warned Christians repeatedly that they would face hatred and abuse for their faith.

"It's ironic, but we actually see the fingerprints of Christ all over this," Brown said. "What the enemy would intend for evil actually has the opposite effect. In many cases, it both emboldens and strengthens the church in those contexts."

"We see our brothers and sisters around the globe in the face of mounting violence, counting the cost and recognizing that the kingdom of God is there," Brown continued. "Their pursuit and relationship with Christ is worth more than the violence that they endure, the persecution that they suffer."

North Korea was again ranked No. 1 as the country where Christians face the greatest difficulty in practicing their faith. Open Doors says that becoming Christian in North Korea is "effectively a death sentence" because they "will be deported to labour camps as political criminals ... or they are killed on the spot."

"Meeting for worship is almost impossible and must be done in utmost secrecy, and at grave risk," Open Doors states in a North Korea factsheet. "In May 2023, five members of a family were arrested as they gathered for prayer and Bible study. Christian literature was also confiscated. The group had reportedly been meeting on a weekly basis, and their arrest followed a tip-off by an informant."

Open Doors also highlighted the violence against Christians in Sub-Saharan countries, where 26 countries in this region ranked at or above "High" levels of persecution. Fifteen of the 26 Sub-Saharan countries with scores at or above "High" were ranked "Extremely High" in the violence subcategory.

"In 18 of the 26 Sub-Saharan countries with at least 'High' overall levels of persecution, at least 4,606 Christians were killed because of their faith during the 12-month reporting period for the 2024 list, which concluded 30 September 2023. There were no recorded killings in the remaining eight of those 26 countries," the report summary stated.

Nigeria, which is ranked No. 3, accounted for 9 out of 10 religiously motivated killings in the Sub-Saharan countries on the World Watch List. Open Doors states that the number of killings in these areas is likely to be higher as conflicts are ongoing, and that makes it challenging to obtain fully reliable data.

Members of radical groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province disproportionately target Christians in Nigeria. Open Doors also highlighted a Para-Mallam Peace Foundation report that stated 315 Christians and 31 Muslims were killed in a series of attacks against Christian communities in the Plateau State.

From Dec. 23 through Christmas, terrorists believed to be extremists among Fulani Muslim herdsmen killed nearly 200 people and injured 300 in a coordinated attack on multiple villages in predominantly Christian areas in the Plateau State.

Open Doors addressed the treatment of Christians in China (No. 19), which ranked among the 10 countries where churches were the most likely to be attacked. In China, 10,000 churches were closed or attacked, according to the World Watch List 2024.

"By far the largest number of churches closed down can be seen in the so-called 'house churches' in China," the report summary stated. "This term in the Chinese context has often been misleading: Although 'House churches' initially began as small, unregistered house groups gathering for worship, many grew immensely, holding their meetings in public places like hotel facilities or rented office floors."

"These churches frequently had hundreds or even thousands of Christians attending every week. But that freedom is now over, due in part to the authorities taking advantage of measures enforced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the document continued. "'House churches' have now returned to their roots, splintered into a myriad of less visible house groups, many with little pastoral leadership and few resources."

One way Brown proposed the United States government could protect persecuted Christians would be to incentivize countries that desire a place on the global stage to expand religious freedom protections.

"China has become a financial powerhouse, but religious liberties are not accompanying that," Brown said. "I certainly think that policies that would couple those things together — that would allow those who desire to be trade partners and things along those lines — that they would guarantee those basic human rights."

Brown said even more important than politics is the power of prayer, calling on churches in America to uplift their fellow Christians.

"I think that the Church has a tremendous opportunity to support our brothers and sisters through prayer," Brown said. "It continues to humble me and amaze me to hear from those around the globe and how much they are encouraged just by knowing that they are not forgotten, that they are not alone, and that there are brothers and sisters around the globe who are lifting them up in prayer."