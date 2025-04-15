Home News 'A true warrior': Church mourns death of Texas high school football player Austin Metcalf Memorial held days after Metcalf, 17, killed in track meet stabbing

FRISCO, Texas — A heartbroken community gathered this weekend to mourn the death of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old athlete and outspoken Christian whose life was tragically cut short during a stabbing at a local track meet.

Residents of Frisco, located about 20 minutes north of Dallas, filled Hope Fellowship Frisco East to honor Metcalf, who was murdered on April 2 during an alleged dispute over a seat at the UIL District 11-5A championship track meet at Frisco ISD's Kuykendall Stadium. The megachurch’s sanctuary was nearly filled with family, friends, coaches and classmates, along with members of the community in attendance to express their support for Metcalf’s family.

Tysha Solomon, student pastor at Hope Fellowship, opened the service with a call to celebrate rather than mourn. “Austin was a true warrior. He embodied that to his very core,” said Solomon.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Over the course of the memorial, Metcalf’s closest friends and family gave tributes, which painted a vivid portrait of a teen who illuminated lives with his infectious laugh, fierce loyalty, and relentless drive. From his spiritual growth to his role as a supportive friend, Austin’s impact was undeniable, with speakers urging attendees to “live like Austin” by spreading love and perseverance.

Austin’s mother, Megan Metcalf, shared a deeply personal reflection about learning she was expecting twin brothers Austin and Hunter. “The day that I found out I was having twins, I stayed in bed for the rest of the day because I was scared to death that my life was going to change, but it changed in such a blessing to have my boys by my side,” she said, her voice trembling with grief. “For now, instead of you walking beside me, I will accept you being above me, and I love you, my big baby.”

Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, spoke of his son’s integrity and the broader lesson of his life. “Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking. Austin was the man he was, not to show people,” he said. “What people will remember is how you made them feel. When you leave footprints on someone’s heart, they are permanent.”

He offered closing remarks that looked ahead in faith to the day he will be reunited with his son in eternity. “It’s not goodbye. It’s just, see you later.” He urged the community to replace division with compassion and honor Austin’s unifying spirit, saying, “Replace hate, anger, revenge, racism with love, compassion, empathy.”

Football coach Chris Jackson remembered Austin as a natural leader who uplifted everyone. “I will tell you that he wanted us to live by a gold standard and that gold standard, is man, grace. He knew he needed it and he also knew that we need to get it.”

Jackson also highlighted Austin’s role in fostering a sense of family, noting how he’d rally the team by telling them, “I love you, boys. Let’s go to work every day.”

Hunter Metcalf, Austin’s identical twin, offered a raw and emotional tribute to his brother with a poem that captured their unbreakable bond. “We break, you fix, we hurt, you heal. … Now silence fills the space you kept. The echo of your love is left, but we still hear your laugh,” he read, fighting back tears as he continued. “He was the strongest kid I knew and the bravest, and all the memories I can look back on, I wish we could make more.”

Friends of Metcalf’s shared lighter memories, from his algebra tutoring to his overly loud cheers at games, which, according to several speakers, he always made a point of attending to show his support. Metcalf’s girlfriend shared a poem — “I thought I knew love and then I met you. … You are the glue holding my whole life together” — she said was inspired by Metcalf.

Hours after the community mourned the loss of Austin, a Collin County judge lowered the bond amount for Karmelo Anthony, a Frisco Centennial student charged with first-degree murder in Metcalf’s death.

In a ruling Monday, county district court Judge Angela Tucker significantly reduced Anthony’s bond amount from $1 million to $250,000 with house arrest conditions, according to local news reports.

An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA stated that, following his arrest, Anthony admitted to the stabbing and told police he did so in self-defense.