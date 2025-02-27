Home News CIA employees mocked Pat Robertson's death, trashed Christians in leaked chats: report

Employees at the Central Intelligence Agency mocked the death of the late televangelist Pat Robertson, according to internal chat logs leaked to journalist Christopher Rufo.

"It was so smoky yesterday because the gates of hell opened up to let him in," wrote one employee, whose name was redacted on the undated chat log from a National Security Agency messaging server, though Robertson died June 8, 2023.

Another employee replied to the message with "Pat Robertson Is Dead Everyone," an acrostic that spells "pride."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Only the good die young," the employee said, to which another replied, "Explains why my grandmother is still alive."

"I was always taught never to say anything about the dead unless it's good," the other employee wrote. "He's dead. Good."

The leaked CIA chat about Robertson was part of a larger exposé from Rufo, who has published internal correspondence between U.S. intelligence agencies' employees stored on NSA servers this week.

Rufo noted that the CIA chat about Pat Robertson is typical of other internal chats in which intel employees express hatred for Christians, conservatives and other groups.

"Here are CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson. This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms: hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother," Rufo said.

LEAKED: Here are CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson. This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms: hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother. pic.twitter.com/5Jv57ELVLj — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

On Monday, Rufo broke the story that whistleblowing sources within the NSA leaked internal logs proving that employees were engaging in sexually explicit chats in violation of agency policy.

According to Rufo's story in City Journal, among the topics discussed in the NSA chatrooms on the taxpayer dime included kink, polyamory, castration, group rape, urine fetishes and other similar things.

"This should be a five-alarm fire. Lunatics are in charge of the most sophisticated spying machine in human history," Rufo said.

"MAJOR housecleaning is needed," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted in response to the Robertson chat.

Newly appointed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was also mocked in one of the leaked chat logs as a "Russian agent" and "anti-queer," announced Tuesday on Fox News that more than 100 intel employees will be terminated and have their security clearances revoked in the wake of Rufo's story.