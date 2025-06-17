Home News Clayton Kershaw includes Genesis verse about the rainbow on LGBT pride night hat

Los Angeles Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw put a reference to a Bible verse outlining the biblical significance of the rainbow on a baseball cap featuring the team's logo emblazoned in LGBT rainbow colors during the team's pride night.

During Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers players wore LGBT-themed baseball caps that included the team's logo in rainbow colors that have come to symbolize the LGBT movement.

Kershaw, a 37-year-old Christian, wore the hat just like all of his other teammates. However, screencap images have circulated on social media showing that his baseball cap included a reference to God's covenant with Noah in Genesis 9:12-16.

Clayton Kershaw reminding everyone what the rainbow really represents.

Genesis 9:12-17



God bless him. pic.twitter.com/xdoVConPSM — Robert Jordan (@knavishknight) June 14, 2025

The Old Testament passage features God identifying the rainbow as "the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you" that "never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life."

Kershaw's promotion of a Bible verse identifying the biblical origins of the rainbow could be seen as a rebuke to the cultural promotion of the rainbow as a symbol for the LGBT movement, which is often displayed in public spaces during the LGBT pride month of June.

Kershaw has not hesitated to speak out about his Christian faith or express opposition to his team's embrace of LGBT ideology in the past.

The biography for his X account references the Bible verse Colossians 3:23, which states, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters."

In 2023, Kershaw condemned his team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Hero Award. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of LGBT activists who dress up as Catholic nuns. Their actions have invited allegations that they mock the Catholic faith.

While the Dodgers reversed course amid backlash, they ultimately decided to honor the group anyway, prompting the advocacy group CatholicVote to launch a $1 million campaign boycotting the event.

"I don't agree with making fun of other people's religions," Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times at the time. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that."

"This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or pride or anything like that," Kershaw added. "This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion that I don't agree with."

In a 2017 appearance on the "Faith on the Field" program, the potential Hall-of-Fame pitcher shared that he grew up in the Church.

"But I started really believing and understanding what it meant to be a follower of Jesus when I was probably in high school sometime," Kershaw said, describing how he has been "just trying to draw on my faith since then."

"I think more than anything, just putting in perspective what this baseball thing means and understanding that it is a gift and I didn't do anything to deserve that and realizing that if we continue to look to God to guide our path, you never know what could happen," he added. "Baseball could end tomorrow, but [you're] just understanding that God is in control of it and we are not."

Kershaw operates a charity titled Kershaw's Challenge, which focuses on establishing "a better quality of life" and opportunities for "vulnerable, underprivileged children living in Dallas, Los Angeles, Zambia and the Dominican Republic."

"Once again, it is just using God's platform," Kershaw said. 'We don't think of it as philanthropy but more stewardship. Whatever God has given us, we are just the vessel for it. We don't own anything that we have. It is all a gift from God and we are just trying to be good stewards of what He gives us."