'Clifford the Big Red Dog' film highlights unconditional love, belonging (Exclusive)

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Just ahead of the holiday season, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is hitting the big screen — and promises to highlight the themes of unconditional love, belonging and community at a time when the world needs it most.

Starring Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale, the latest adaptation of “Clifford The Big Red Dog” arrives in theaters and Paramount + on Nov. 10. Based on the bestselling books by Norman Bridwell, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” follows New York City resident Emily Elizabeth as she takes in a red puppy.

Their bond is instant — and her unconditional love makes him grow into a 10-foot pup overnight — a size not ideal for a small NYC apartment. With her single mother away on business, Clifford, Emily and her fun — but scatterbrained — uncle Casey, embark on an action-packed adventure across the city.

In an exclusive featurette for The Christian Post, director Walt Becker said filmmakers wanted to stay true to the beloved series’ theme of how Clifford represents unconditional love.

Actress Jessica Keenan Wynn stressed that the film has some great themes for kids to attach themselves to, including acceptance and defying the odds.

“When I first got the script, I thought it was very inspiring,” Camp said. “No matter if you're different, everyone should love you no matter what.”

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” is rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. The film also stars Sienna Guillory, John Cleese and Kenan Thompson.

Watch the exclusive feature for “Clifford the Big Red Dog” below.