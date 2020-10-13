'God works through disruption': College ministries find new ways to connect amid COVID-19 lockdowns 'God works through disruption': College ministries find new ways to connect amid COVID-19 lockdowns

For hundreds of thousands of college students across the U.S., campus ministries play a key role in finding community, building friendships, and discovering a sense of purpose and belonging.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the college experience. Between strict social distancing policies, limited gatherings, and in some cases, campus-wide shutdowns, students are no longer able to connect in traditional ways.

In these uncertain times, college ministries are tasked with finding alternative methods to reaching students with the truth of the Gospel — and they’re finding new and innovative ways to rise to the occasion.

“God is doing something new and exciting, and He often does it through suffering and disrupting the things we’re comfortable with,” Noah Haas, chief of staff for The Navigators, told The Christian Post. “God works through disruption. It's easy to rely on things you've done in the past, but God isn’t allowing us to settle for that. The needs are significant right now. We want to meet students where they are because we believe that the Gospel of Jesus Christ has the answer to these challenges.”

The following pages show the new ways three Christian college ministries are continuing outreach to students amid the pandemic.