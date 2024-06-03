Home News Colorado Christian University wins Men's Golf National Title

A Christian university has achieved its first National Collegiate Athletics Association title in history after winning a men’s golf tournament.

Colorado Christian University (CCU) announced in a statement shared with The Christian Post that it had secured the National Title in the Division II Men’s Golf Championship, marking the first time in the university's history that it has won an NCAA National Title. The college’s men’s golf team earned the honor after defeating the University of North Georgia during the final leg of the championship, which consisted of “a grueling 108 holes played in a five-day span.”

CCU Head Coach Mark Hull described the team’s title as “built on a foundation of former players who have helped shape the culture which has made us who we are today.” Hull noted that he was “so proud of all the guys who have made this program what it is today,” adding, “What a great day for all of us.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Speaking after his team, named the Cougars, secured the championship title, Hull praised the golfers representing CCU on the national stage as “some of the best quality character guys” who “take pride in exemplifying Christian character.” He saw his team’s behavior as consistent with its mandate to “represent Christ in everything we do,” remarking that “we’re excited to have this platform to do it.”

According to the NCAA, the Division II Men’s Golf Championship was held at the Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden, Florida, from May 21-25. Colorado Christian University’s championship experience began in April, when it was one of 80 teams selected to participate in regional competitions ahead of the finals.

CCU's journey to the championship was not without its challenges. Representing the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference within the South Central Region, they faced off against tough competition on May 9-11 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tying for second place with Oklahoma Christian University (OCU), they were among the five teams to advance to the finals, setting the stage for their ultimate victory.

Following the first three days of finals in Winter Garden, CCU was tied for seventh place, securing a spot in head-to-head “Medal Match” events during the final two days. On the first day of Medal Match events, CCU defeated OCU to win the right to face off against North Georgia. CCU won three out of five matches against North Georgia and won the National Title.

CCU also celebrated the golfers' achievement: “Bradley Mulder faced off against the Nighthawks Noah Zediker and battled to the very end. The freshman carded a solid round of 72, but fell by two strokes. Xavier Bighaus followed with a 70, but ended up falling by one stroke. Dylan Arthur was the first to finish, carding a great round of 67 to down his opponent by five strokes. Peyton Jones was calm, cool and collected throughout, posting a score of 70 to comfortably take down his competition.”

“It all came down to the final pairing of Adam Duncan and Will Chambless as the two talented golfers pushed each other to the very end,” the university recalled. “Up by one stroke headed to the 18th hole, Duncan did exactly what he needed to do, getting onto the green in two. With the Cougar faithful holding their breath in anticipation, Duncan clearly stepped up and sunk a beautiful putt from distance to birdie the hole and clinch the national championship for his team.”

CCU added, “The Cougars season was already a memorable one as they claimed four victories prior to the National Championships and won their first-ever RMAC Championship.” In addition to marking a historic occasion for CCU, the championship title was the first earned by “any men’s golf team in the history of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference” and constitutes the “first title at any level brought home by a Colorado-based golf team.”